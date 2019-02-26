WTI the SP500 and CADJPY

U.S equity markets etched out further gains overnight after President Trump confirmed that the “US has made substantial progress” in its talks with China, and “I will be delaying the US increase in tariffs now scheduled for March 1”.

February 26, 2019 12:14 AM
U.S equity markets etched out further gains overnight after President Trump confirmed that the “US has made substantial progress” in its talks with China, and “I will be delaying the US increase in tariffs now scheduled for March 1”. After clearing this initial hurdle, the scene is now set for a trade deal to be formalised, most likely at a “signing summit” attended by President Trump and President Xi in mid-March. Always quick to claim credit for an equity market rally, President Trump tweeted, “since my election as President, the Dow Jones is up 43% and the NASDAQ Composite almost 50%.”

After the strong rally of 2019, there is now a possibility that the U.S. equity market (and President Trump) has boxed itself into a classic “buy the rumour, sell the fact” type reaction which I will cover in more detail shortly. Before I do, I would like to quickly turn our reader’s attention to crude oil, another market that President Trump continues to pay close attention to.

Overnight, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures fell -2.5% to $55.43/bbl after President Trump tweeted about the price of crude oil. “Oil prices getting too high. OPEC, please relax and take it easy. World cannot take a price hike - fragile!". What does crude oil have to do with the price of equities and the possibility of a “buy the rumour, sell the fact” type reaction I hear you ask?

Keen observers will have noticed, that the recent rally in S&P500 and crude oil both started on the same date, the 26th of December 2018. Since that point, crude oil has rallied over 35% while the S&P500 has rallied over 20%. The advance of both markets sharing a similar type of structure, buoyed by the Feds progressive move to a more dovish stance and the prospects of the China-U.S. trade deal outlined above.

Drilling down a little deeper, last Friday crude oil completed a potential reversal candle, just 24 hours before its 2.5% fall. Exactly, the same type of reversal candle formed in the S&P500 overnight as highlighted on the chart below. Is the fall in crude oil, preceded by a similar candle formation warning of a similar move in the S&P500?

S&P500 Daily Chart  

While the intermarket analysis is supportive of this idea, so too is our conventional analysis. In recent articles, we have warned about the possibility of pullback from the 2815/25 resistance area and overnight the S&P500 traded to a high of 2814. Should the S&P500 now break below near-term support at 2865, it would be further confirmation that a pullback towards 2680 is underway.

As I am predominantly an FX trader, I have turned to CADJPY shorts as my preferred vehicle to position for possible falls in in both crude oil and equities. As can be viewed on the chart below, CADJPY formed a potential reversal candle overnight, right on the 50% Fibonacci retracement at 84.45, of the decline from the 89.22 October 2018 high to the pre-flash crash January low at 76.65.

The first support zone in CADJPY is the trendline support at 83.60, a break of which would then open up a move towards 82.80. Buy stops placed initially above 84.60 with a view to trailing the buy stop lower if the “buy the rumour, sell the fact” reaction plays out as anticipated.

CAD/JPY chart

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of the 26th of February 2019. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Crude Oil Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
      Market chart
      Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 11, 2025 07:32 AM
        Oil extraction
        Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 10, 2025 04:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.