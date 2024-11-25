WTI Forecast: Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Drives Crude Oil Back Toward $69

How could a potential Israel-Lebanon ceasefire impact oil prices and what are the key levels to watch?

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
November 25, 2024 7:00 PM
Oil extraction
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

WTI Crude Oil Key Points

  • Israel and Lebanon are reportedly nearing a potential ceasefire agreement to end the year-long Israel-Hezbollah conflict.
  • Accordingly, stock indices are rising, safe havens like gold are falling, and crude oil prices are on track for their 2nd-worst day since October.
  • The long-term trend in oil prices remains lower, and traders could therefore be keen to sell any bounces back toward the declining 100-day MA and previous-support-turned-resistance near $72.00

According to an Axios report, Israel and Lebanon are nearing a potential ceasefire agreement to end the year-long Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

The proposed deal includes a 60-day transition phase where the Israeli military would withdraw from southern Lebanon, Hezbollah would relocate heavy weapons north of the Litani River, and the Lebanese army would secure the border with UN peacekeepers. The US would oversee the agreement through a monitoring committee, supporting Israeli action against emerging threats.

According to a US official speaking on the situation, "We think we have a deal. We are on the goal line but we haven't passed it yet. The Israeli cabinet needs to approve the deal on Tuesday and something can always go wrong until then.”

In the wake of the report, traders are starting to price in an imminent ceasefire (though arguably they have been partially discounting the potential for an agreement for weeks now), with stock indices rising, safe havens like gold falling, and crude oil prices on track for their 2nd-worst day since October.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q4 2024

Crude Oil Technical Analysis – WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart

WTI_CRUDE_OIL_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_11252024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Turning our attention to the technical outlook for oil, WTI’s drop today is reversing almost all of last week’s rally to leave oil back near the $69.00 level as we go to press. From a broader perspective, WTI remains solidly in the middle of its 6-week range between $67.00 and $72.00, leaving little in the way of a strong near-term technical bias.

From a longer-term perspective, the trend in oil prices remains lower, and traders could therefore be keen to sell any bounces back toward the declining 100-day MA and previous-support-turned-resistance near $72.00 (especially with potential concerns of supply disruption receding).

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos on YouTube and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: Oil Crude Oil WTI Middle East Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Today 05:14 PM
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Oil articles

US_flag_NYC
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after inflation data
By:
Fiona Cincotta
December 11, 2024 02:20 PM
    Federal reserve USD $100 note
    USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 11, 2024 10:12 AM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P500 Forecast: SPX is muted at record high ahead of CPI this week
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 9, 2024 02:25 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 9, 2024 12:03 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.