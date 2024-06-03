WTI crude softens post OPEC+, back in the sweet spot for bulls

An extension of deep and prolonged production cuts from OPEC has failed to ignite a rally in crude oil futures with prices sinking for a fourth consecutive session. However, with WTI returning to what’s been a reliable zone for bulls in the first five months of the year, these levels may prove tempting for those looking for a bounce given favorable risk-reward.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 1:31 AM
Energy
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • WTI crude oil has softened despite OPEC+ announcing a prolonged extension of production cuts
  • Dips below $76.80 have been decent entry levels for bulls in 2024

An extension of deep and prolonged production cuts from OPEC has failed to ignite a rally in crude oil futures with prices sinking for a fourth consecutive session. However, with WTI returning to what’s been a reliable zone for bulls, these levels may prove tempting given favorable risk-reward.

OPEC+ extends deep cuts well into 2025

As widely expected ahead of Sunday’s virtual gathering, OPEC and its allies agreed to extend cuts of 3.66 million barrels per day bpd until the end of 2025 and begin phasing out voluntary cuts of 2.2 million bpd over the next 16 months, beginning in September.

While markets had expected OPEC and Russia to extend voluntary cuts by a few months due weaker oil prices, the decision to taper the reduction well into 2025 should be seen as a bullish surprise.

The cartel also forecast demand for its crude product would average 43.65 million bpd in the second half of this year, pointing to a draw in global inventories of 2.63 million bpd if its current rate of production is maintained.

OPEC+ is not expected to meet again until December 1.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q2 2024

WTI back in the sweet spot for bulls

Despite going beyond what most analysts were expecting in terms of duration of production cuts, WTI front-month contracts eased lower upon the resumption of trade in June, perhaps reflecting near-term economic concerns regarding the outlook for demand.

But as discussed in a trade idea released in late May, buying dips in WTI between $76 and $76.80 been a reliable trade for bulls this year, often delivering sizeable upside in the preceding period. And when you zoom out to a longer timeframe, the 200-week moving average is again nearby, providing a deterrent for bears to continue selling at these levels. Going back to early 2023, WTI has never closed below this level despite 15 separate tests to do so.

wti weekly jun 3

Given the risk reward, and despite the inverse hammer candle on the WTI weekly, the inclination is to continue buying dips targeting a bounce towards the top of the sideways range around $80. A stop below $76 would offer protection against reversal. Some resistance may be encountered around $78.60.

wti jun 3

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: WTI Crude Oil Commodities Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
ASX 200 faces technical test after ramping its way into June
Yesterday 11:04 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: June 3, 2024
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Crude Oil Price Under Pressure Going into June OPEC+ Meeting
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Stocks drop ahead of busy week
Yesterday 08:00 AM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Tests 1.28 Resistance, UK Election in One Month
June 1, 2024 08:00 PM
USD/JPY forecast: Fed rates outlook resumes control, eyes on payrolls, ISM services
June 1, 2024 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest WTI articles

Oil rig on an grey day
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI, Brent Battle Strong USD Ahead of OPEC+
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
May 29, 2024 06:45 PM
    Research
    USD/JPY breaks its latest glass ceiling, crude oil surges ahead of OPEC+
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 28, 2024 11:00 PM
      Quarry and various stones
      Crude oil, copper bounce as commodity rally resumes before US inflation report
      By:
      David Scutt
      May 27, 2024 11:38 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        WTI crude slides to range lows, nears sweet spot for longer-term bulls
        By:
        David Scutt
        May 23, 2024 05:42 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.