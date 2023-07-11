WTI Crude Oil, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open - 11th July 2023

WTI crude oil has risen to 5-week high yet met resistance at the $74 handle 50-day EMA – and the $75 handle and ‘production cut’ high is also nearby by for potential resistance. RSI (2) was oversold on Friday, which can precede a near-term top. Daily trading volumes were also lighter over the past three days whilst prices rose, so we’re looking for a potential top. To increase the potential reward / risk ratio, we’d prefer to fade into spikes below $75 with a break above 75.67 (Q3 open) invalidating the near-term short bias. Perhaps we’ll see a move towards $70, but as we’re counter to recent strength it carries additional risk, so bears may want to consider smaller positions and / or tighter risk management.