WTI Crude Futures Downside Pressure Mounting

WTI Crude Futures (Dec) has dropped more than 3% so far in October, after plunging 5.6% last month...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 27, 2020 10:03 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

WTI Crude Futures: Downside Pressure Mounting

WTI Crude Futures (Dec) has dropped more than 3% so far in October, after plunging 5.6% last month. 

The return of supply has piled pressure on oil prices, as oil field services company Baker Hughes' data showed that U.S. rotary rig count has increased to 287 as of October 23, since marking a historical low of 244 in mid-August.

Meanwhile, market sentiment was dampened by the stall in talks over a new U.S. stimulus package, and investors were also concerned with the spike in new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and Europe.

From a technical point of view, WTI Crude Futures' (Dec) pressure is mounting as shown on the daily chart. Previously, it has broken below a bearish rising wedge pattern and is now forming a rounding top pattern. The level at $41.90 might be considered as the nearest resistance, while the 1st and 2nd support are expected to be located at $35.70 and $33.55 respectively.

Source: Gain Capital, TradingView

Related tags: WTI Commodities Crude Oil US

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq, Russell 2000: Rates-Driven Rally or Bull Trap in Disguise?
Today 02:31 AM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
Yesterday 01:00 PM
COT report – 20 Jan 2025
Yesterday 12:14 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie snaps a 6-week losing streak
Yesterday 11:21 AM
FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD 1st Green Week in 7, but Can Support Hold?
Yesterday 03:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest WTI articles

WTI crude oil inflates its way into 2025, eyes break of $80
By:
Matt Simpson
January 16, 2025 02:03 AM
    Research
    Tentative signs of reversals for EUR/USD, commodity FX: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 13, 2025 11:48 PM
      Oil extraction
      Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Continues Unstoppable Growth
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      January 10, 2025 05:39 PM
        Oil_cans
        Crude oil outlook: WTI faces a bumpy road in 2025
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 8, 2025 04:30 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.