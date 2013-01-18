The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

- EU edged higher on Friday, heavyweight miners were supported by stronger than expected Chinese growth data.

- The world’s second largest economy showed growth acceleration for the first time in two years, the GDP was reported as 7.9% year-on-year, however, concerns over upcoming earning season here in Europe, which starts on Monday, has kept indices below multi month highs.

- Looking to this afternoon Morgan Stanley is due to report Q4 figures meaning that financials could be vulnerable later today.

- Economic data UK retail sales 9.30am,

- US University of Michigan confidence 2.55pm