Why the DXY break is different this time

September 3, 2019 1:34 AM
0 views

The recent escalation in the trade war accompanied by a further deterioration in global growth has all but confirmed the Federal Reserve will cut rates by 25bps at its next meeting, Thursday, September 19 at 4.00am AEST.

The market is already 100% priced for this outcome and for another 25bp cut to be delivered by the Fed before year-end. Another 65bp of cuts are priced for 2020. The temptation for the Fed must be to follow the lead of the RBNZ and to deliver a 50bp cut before year-end, thereby front-loading its stimulus.

Despite the now higher probability that the Fed commenced an extended easing cycle rather than a “mid-cycle” adjustment on August 1, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) has continued to appreciate, resulting in a correlation breakdown between the DXY and interest rates.

As can be viewed in the chart below, the DXY and 10-year U.S. interest rates are usually positively correlated, which means they mostly travel in the same direction. In early 2018, there was a breakdown in this relationship as investors shunned the U.S. dollar after Trump's tax cuts sparked fears of the “twin deficits” (large government deficits occurring at the same time of trade deficits).

Why the DXY break is different this time

In mid-2019, the correlation has again broken down. Interest rates have moved significantly lower, while at the same time the U.S. dollar is trading at two-year highs. In short, ongoing demand for U.S. dollars from a variety of sources, including safe-haven demand, has outweighed the effect of lower interest rates. How long this breakdown can continue is unknown and one of the reasons why the technical picture below is important.

After a handful of failed attempts in recent months, the DXY has posted its second consecutive daily close above the top of trend channel resistance. As such, providing the DXY holds above the top of the trend channel in coming sessions, the DXY can now look towards the next upside targets at 100.50 and then 103.50.

On the downside, dips towards 98.80/60 are likely to be well supported with only a break and close below 98.30 suggesting the latest breakout attempt has failed.

Why the DXY break is different this time

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of the 3rd of September 2019. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Disclaimer

TECH-FX TRADING PTY LTD (ACN 617 797 645) is an Authorised Representative (001255203) of JB Alpha Ltd (ABN 76 131 376 415) which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL no. 327075)

Trading foreign exchange, futures and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, futures or CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss in excess of your deposited funds and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange, futures and CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. It is important to note that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Any advice provided is general advice only. It is important to note that:

  • The advice has been prepared without taking into account the client’s objectives, financial situation or needs.
  • The client should therefore consider the appropriateness of the advice, in light of their own objectives, financial situation or needs, before following the advice.
  • If the advice relates to the acquisition or possible acquisition of a particular financial product, the client should obtain a copy of, and consider, the PDS for that product before making any decision.
Related tags: USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

Congress building
S&P500 Outlook: Stocks extend gains driven by easing inflation
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 13, 2023 01:51 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq100 Outlook: Stocks soar as inflation cools
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 12, 2023 01:49 PM
      Congress building
      S&P500 Outlook: Stocks broadly flat ahead of a key week
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      July 10, 2023 01:07 PM
        Congress building
        SP500 Outlook: Stocks fall after hawkish FOMC minutes & strong ADP payrolls
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        July 6, 2023 01:10 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.