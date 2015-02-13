why investors should be wary of ukraine ceasefire this weekend 196032015

The deal agreed in Minsk earlier this week for a ceasefire between Ukrainian troops and Russian backed separatists gave the markets a ‘risk on’ boost but […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 13, 2015 4:46 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The deal agreed in Minsk earlier this week for a ceasefire between Ukrainian troops and Russian backed separatists gave the markets a ‘risk on’ boost but history and circumstances show why they need to be much more guarded over the next few days.

Key parts of Wednesday’s peace deal:

  • Ceasefire from midnight on 15th February
  • Heavy weapons to be withdrawn from East Ukraine from 16th February
  • All prisoners on both sides to be released
  • Withdrawal of foreign weapons from Ukraine

No guarantee of ceasefire holding – investors need to be guarded

History maintains that any ceasefire here should be watched carefully. Of course the last peace accord reached in September last year failed, hence the latest talks and the media has today published video’s of large Russian tanks convoys heading towards the Ukrainian border and key Eastern towns within Ukraine.

We should also be reminded that the US has openly communicated that it is prepared to potentially escalate tensions with Russia by formally arming the Ukrainian military with lethal weapons to defend itself against pro-Russian rebels. These two points are a clear warning sign to investors that they need to prepare themselves should the ceasefire fail to materialise this weekend. This point is even more important given the fact we have seen a relief rally in the markets after the peace deal was reached.

A failure for both sides to implement the peace accord could see the crisis take a more dangerous economic turn.

The Europeans, led by Germany, are against the idea of arming the Ukrainian army for fear that it could escalate economic hostilities between the West and Russia. At the same time, a failure of Russian separatists to honour the peace deal is likely to convince the EU and US to deepen sanctions against Russia, a fact confirmed by EU sources this week.

Impact on Germany not being fully recognised by many

The sanctions imposed on Russia by the US and EU has created a knock-on effect to German trade which has been underestimated by many. Germany has close economic ties with Russia and 300,000 jobs are estimated to rely directly on bi-lateral trade with the Eastern country.

Recent German GDP data has shown that the country’s trade with Russia has fallen by 20% in the last year as a result of the sanctions imposed, equating to around €8bn and highlights this is having on German business. In fact, this impact on German output is amplified further by weak European growth, a collapsed oil price and the debt crisis in Greece.

An increase in the severity and spread of sanctions, coupled with an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, could spell trouble for the European markets. Russia has significant currency reserves of approximately $385 billion and a more robust economy than many give it credit for. It has also deepened its economic and business ties with the other BRIC economies, which could give rise to global trade wars if not handled delicately, especially China.

Beware developments in Ukraine over the weekend

If the diplomatic accord cannot be implemented successfully this weekend, risk appetite in European financial markets could sour and traders need to be aware and prepared.

Here’s a list of some key stocks with large exposure to Russia and how they have reacted to the peace accord this week . All of these markets need to be watched carefully and are likely to be under pressure on Monday should the peace deal fail and fighting escalates.

  • Coca-Cola Hellenic (+5.4%)
  • Carlsberg (+5.4%)
  • Societe Generale (+3.5%)
  • BASF (+3.2%)
  • Nokia (+3.0%)
  • Commerzbank (+2.8%)
  • Adidas (+2.3%)
  • BP (+1.0%)
  • UniCredit (flat)

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.