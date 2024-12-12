Why I don’t trust this bounce on AUD/JPY (as tempting as it looks)

Commodity FX pairs have failed to make much ground from the weaker yen, and with the RBA opening the door to cuts than I suspect the currency bounce on AUD/JPY could provide futile. And that there could be another large drop on the horizon..

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 3:04 AM
Finger pointing on market chart data
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

I outlined a bearish case for AUD/JPY on the 27th November, suggesting prices could at least be headed back towards the August low just above the 90 handle. Or even as low as 83. Momentum has turned lower after a 3-wave rally stalled beneath the 2014 high, putting momentum back in line with the sharp drop from the July high.

 

View previous analysis: 2025 could be one heck of a ride if bearish AUD/JPY clues are correct

 

However, the weekly RSI (2) reached oversold last week, and a base is forming around a weekly VPOC (volume point of control) which points to some bullish mean reversion over the near term. Regardless, I suspect this rally could peter out around 98, but bears also have the 99 handle, monthly pivot point (99.075) and 99.44 lows to consider fading into should any expected bounce be punchier than anticipated. Ultimately, my preference is to seek evidence of a swing high and rejoin the bearish move towards 90.

 

20241212audjpyWkD1

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q4 2024

 

Performance against the yen has been mixed

While the yen has been broadly weaker recently, gains against it have not been even.  In order of percentage returns, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, CHF/JPY and USD/JPY have enjoyed the best gains since their respective swing lows. Yet commodity FX have failed to make much ground, with AUD/JPY grinding its way to a 2-day high and NZD/JPY effectively moving sideways. And it took a less-dovish-than-expected 50bp cut from the BOC for CAD/JPY to hit an 8-day high on Wednesday.

 

Considering that US indices are at or near their record highs, I would have expected more of a bounce from commodity FX. And the fact they haven’t leaves the susceptible for further selling should appetite for risk get knocked.

 

20241212yanpairs

 

Still, with the Nikkei considering a breakout (a market that tends to move inversely with its currency) then it could pave the way for further gains on yen crosses over the near term. But given the underperformance of AUD/JPY, I still have my eyes on the bearish prize for much lower prices.

 

USDJPY Q4

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

 

AUD/JPY technical analysis

For now, AUD/JPY looks like it wants to pop higher on the 4-hour chart. A bullish RSI divergence formed ahead of the swing low, which has been followed by a higher low at the weekly VPOC with a bullish pinbar. The RSI is now confirming the small rally higher without hitting the overbought zone. I am presuming this is an ABC correction against the bearish move, which could see prices reach the 100% projection (98.23) or 138.2% (99.14) near the weekly pivot point (99.06) and weekly R2 pivot (98.96).

 

20241212audjpyH4

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas AUD JPY Yen Japanese yen APAC session Forex

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:40 AM
    Research
    ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:06 PM
      channel_05
      US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
      By:
      David Song
      Yesterday 07:45 PM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        Yesterday 06:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.