Why hot inflation matters and what next for gold

Overnight, inflation in the U.S. accelerated to 7.9% in February, the highest rate since January 1982

March 11, 2022 5:28 AM
Gold nuggets

Most of the current generation of traders and investors have never seen an inflation print in the U.S. much above 5.5%, let alone north of 7.5%. Another firm print is expected next month, given the grim outlook for petrol prices in the coming weeks.

Looking beyond March, the magnitude of the inflation shock is likely to remain highly sensitive to the path that the war in Ukraine takes. As the war in Ukraine is likely much closer to the beginning than the end, the current dislocation in energy and commodity markets can continue.

When combined with a reversal in globalisation and increased defence spending, inflation looks set to remain elevated for some time yet. Apart from being a stealth tax on savings, the risk of persistently high inflation is that expectations can become unanchored or entrenched at higher levels. A prognosis for which the only antidote is aggressive interest rate hikes.

Taking it a step further, the risks of aggressive rate hikes into slowing growth is often a recession. Not deterred by this, the ECB, currently at the epicentre of the crisis in Ukraine, delivered a hawkish surprise overnight, accelerating the rate of taper for its bond-buying program. An action that suggests the ECB sees high inflation as a greater risk than slowing growth.

Given the environment outlined above, where are the opportunities for traders and investors?

We continue to like gold as a hedge against the inflationary debasement of fiat currency, geopolitical tensions, and equity market volatility. Should gold see a sustained break above the $2075 high, it would signal the current retracement is complete and that the next leg higher has commenced.

The target for the move would then be $2200/50 which would complete the impulsive advance from the November 2016 $1046 low.

gold daily chart 11th of March

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of March 11th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

 

Related tags: Gold Commodities Inflation Inflation Report inflation data

Latest market news

View more
Gold weekly forecast: Hawkish Fed rates repricing generates asymmetric dovish risks
Today 08:00 AM
Weekly equities forecast: Costco, Salesforce earnings & BP looks to OPEC+
Today 02:00 AM
Dow Jones Forecast: 39000 Barrier on Hold, Rebound or Drop?
Yesterday 02:22 PM
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: QQQ rises but the recovery could be short -lived
Yesterday 01:54 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks could resume drop after Thursday’s reversal
Yesterday 11:52 AM
USD, yields rise into next week’s PCE inflation: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 03:46 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_09
Gold weekly forecast: Hawkish Fed rates repricing generates asymmetric dovish risks
By:
David Scutt
Today 08:00 AM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold, Wall Street slammed as PMI data stifles hopes of Fed rate cuts
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 23, 2024 11:16 PM
      gold_05
      Gold, silver, copper hit by higher rates, stretched positioning, bias remains to buy dips
      By:
      David Scutt
      May 22, 2024 11:53 PM
        gold_01
        Gold outlook remains positive despite drop ahead of FOMC minutes
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        May 22, 2024 04:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.