Why gold has underperformed this week

In an article written last week after USDJPYs five standard deviation move, I talked about the break down of one of the most established relationships in trading as both gold and USDJPY hit the afterburners to race higher in tandem. More broadly we could also have made note of the break in the correlation between USDJPY and U.S. yields as well as the break in the correlation between USDJPY and U.S. equities.

We listed the reasons behind this as being partly due to consistent selling of JPY by Japanese trust accounts, a break of a significant technical level in USDJPY (110.30) and a function of positioning with both longer and short term accounts long JPY. The positioning factor is a reason that helps explains why gold has not done as well as might have been expected over the past 24 hours.

February 25, 2020 11:10 PM

In an article written last week after USDJPYs five standard deviation move, I talked about the break down of one of the most established relationships in trading as both gold and USDJPY hit the afterburners to race higher in tandem. More broadly we could also have made note of the break in the correlation between USDJPY and U.S. yields as well as the break in the correlation between USDJPY and U.S. equities.

We listed the reasons behind this as being partly due to consistent selling of JPY by Japanese trust accounts, a break of a significant technical level in USDJPY (110.30) and a function of positioning with both longer and short term accounts long JPY. The positioning factor is a reason that helps explains why gold has not done as well as might have been expected over the past 24 hours.

As can be viewed on the chart below, the last update from on the Commitment of Trader (COT) data shows speculative accounts increased gold longs to record levels in February in response to Covid-19 and falling interest rates. When positioning becomes too crowded in markets it is a warning that the market is overbought and prone to a correction.

A second reason why gold may have underperformed over the past 24 hours is after this week’s sharp fall in equities, some funds are likely to have suffered losses on their equity books. As such, they may have moved to take profit on their winning trades e.g. long gold and silver to pay for their losses elsewhere.

There is an additional aspect to this whereby funds traders have firm limits in place as measured by Value at Risk (VAR). Put simply VAR rises when volatility rises and if funds are already close to their VAR limit, they will need to cut positions to offset a sudden rise in volatility like we have seen this week.

This can lead to the type of de-risking or position wash that occurred in gold over the past 24 hours and for the patient trader, an opportunity to buy gold at better levels.

Why gold has underperformed this week

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 26th of February 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Gold Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
Yesterday 05:47 PM
    gold_02
    Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
    By:
    David Song
    February 20, 2025 08:38 PM
      gold_06
      Gold forecast: XAU/USD eases off record but uptrend remains intact
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 20, 2025 04:02 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 19, 2025 02:58 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.