why euro remains strong 51522014

Look at short-term yield differentials in order to understand the so-called mystery of the euro’s outperformance relative to the US dollar over the last 6 […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 7, 2014 11:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Look at short-term yield differentials in order to understand the so-called mystery of the euro’s outperformance relative to the US dollar over the last 6 months.

Reserve managers’ systemic euro buying on the dips in the absence of ECB easing indications has been frequently cited as the reason to the euro’s outperformance. Cheaper Eurozone equity valuations relative to the US have also been included.

Can’t ignore that EUR-USD LIBOR spread

The 3-month LIBOR EUR-USD spread (EUR minus USD) shows the differential is at 0.061%, the highest level since July 2012.

The charts below indicate the improving spread in 3-month libor in favour of EUR, reflecting the declining chances of ECB easing as well as falling demand for USD-funding.

Recall that during rising volatility and falling euro, cost of USD rises, which lifts up USD-libor. During times of crisis (rising Eurozone bond yields & falling euro), the cost of USD funding (USD-LIBOR) was boosted by Eurozone banks’ rush into raising USD funds to alleviate the unfolding liquidity crunch.

Today is the opposite case: Improved macro and market conditions in the Eurozone manifested by rising business surveys and falling bond yields are seeing 3-month EUR-LIBOR at 0.29%, the highest since July 2012, while 3-month USD-LIBOR is at 0.23%.

Euro’s real yield differential means US yields not high enough

Another spread is that of real 2-year yields (German 2-year yields minus Ezone CPI at -0.33%) minus (US 2-year yields minus core PCE at -0.69%), which remains in favour of German yields at +0.37%.

This means that despite US yields being above their German counterpart, they’re not sufficiently priced to account for the higher inflation differential with the Eurozone, considering Eurozone CPI at 0.5% y/y and US core PCE at 1.1%.

The third chart shows the continuous decline in EURUSD 1-month call option volatility, which has proven to be generally inversely related to the spot EURUSD. Falling EUR volatility is part and parcel of the decline in global equity volatilities resulting from acommodative policies in the US and the UK.

Any indications that prolonged declines in volatility become associated with expectations of ECB quantitative easing could imply that action in Frankfurt would actually boost the euro as was the case in LTRO-1 and LTRO-2, instead of its decline.

 

Euribor vs US Libor & EURUSD

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.