Where next for Zoom shares ahead of its quarterly results

Zoom Video Communications has provided a vital tool for businesses during the pandemic and the shift to hybrid working should maintain the momentum in demand going forward. We explain what to expect from the results and consider how the Zoom share price could react.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
August 27, 2021 11:33 AM
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

Zoom Q2 Earnings Preview | Zoom Share Price | Zoom Shares | ZM Stock

When will Zoom release Q2 results?

Zoom Video Communications is due to release second quarter earnings on Monday August 30.

Zoom Q2 earnings preview: what to expect from the results

Zoom Video Communications has delivered exponential growth during the pandemic. The shift to remote working caused a surge in demand for its video chat tool. In fact, it booked over 50% more revenue in the last quarter than it did in the entirety of the financial year to the end of January 2020.

Although offices are expected to reopen as vaccination rates improve and restrictions ease, the shift to a more hybrid way of working means the need for digital tools from Zoom and its competitors will remain vital for individuals and businesses.

Analysts are expecting revenue to jump to $991 million in the second quarter from $663.5 million booked the year before. That would also be up sequentially from the record $956.2 million in revenue booked in the first quarter.

Net income is forecast to rise to $245.1 million from $185.7 million, or to $0.80 from $0.63 on a per share basis. Earnings are also expected to improve compared to the first quarter but remain below the record profits booked in the third quarter of 2020.

Other key numbers to watch include its customer metrics. It has continued to see stellar growth in the number of customers with 10 employees or less, which grew 87% in the last quarter to 497,000. That will be closely-watched as some analysts expect growth from smaller businesses to slow over the coming quarters. With that in mind, buoyant growth in the number of larger enterprise customers – defined as those that contribute over $100,000 in trailing 12-month revenue – would prove supportive after jumping 160% in the previous quarter to 1,999. Expectations will remain high for the enterprise segment considering it has delivered an expansion rate of larger customers of over 130% for 12 consecutive quarters.

Guidance will also be on the radar. Zoom is currently aiming to deliver annual revenue of $3.975 to $3.990 billion and adjusted EPS of $4.56 to $4.61. For perspective, Zoom reported $2.65 billion in revenue and EPS of $3.34 in the last financial year.

Investors will want to hear more about the recent acquisition of Kites to help boost its Machine Translation solutions and the $14.7 billion buy of Contact Centre as a Service firm Five9.

Where next for the Zoom share price?

The Zoom share price hit an all-time of $588 in October last year before starting its decent. The share price has been forming lower highs across the year. Since early June the Zoom share price has been trading within a descending channel, it trades below its 50 & 200 sma in a bearish chart. The RSI is supportive of further downside whilst it remains out of oversold territory. 

Immediate support can be seen at $328 the lower band of the channel, a break below this level could spark a deeper selloff to $317 the June low and on towards $274 the year to date low.  

Any recovery in the share price would need to retake the 200 sma at $364 and the 50 sma at $371 in order to attack the upper band of the descending channel. A move above the August high of $404 could see buyers gain traction. 

How to trade Zoom shares

You can trade Zoom shares with City Index in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Zoom Video’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

Related tags: Equities Stocks Earnings

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.