Tullow Oil H1 preview: Where next for the Tullow Oil share price?

Tullow Oil’s hedging programme means it is losing out on higher oil prices this year, while its merger with Capricorn Energy is also in doubt.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
September 12, 2022 9:53 AM
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

When will Tullow Oil release H1 earnings?

Tullow Oil will release first half earnings on the morning of Wednesday September 14.

 

Tullow Oil H1 earnings consensus

Analysts forecast that Tullow Oil will report a 14% year-on-year rise in revenue in the first half of 2022 to $828.8 million. Profit after tax – its headline measure - is forecast to jump almost 48% to $137 million.

 

Tullow Oil H1 earnings preview

We already know that production came in at 60,900 barrels per day (bopd) in the first half. That was ahead of the 59,950 bopd expected by analysts but down from the 61,230 bopd produced the year before. Revenue is set to rise 14% in the first half as higher prices make up for the drop in output.

However, the drawback of Tullow right now is its hedging programme. It has hedged 42,500 bopd in 2022 at a weighted average sold call of $78 per barrel, well below current spot prices with Brent trading at over $92 per barrel at present. For example, it achieved an average oil price of $106 per barrel in the first half but this fell to just $87 once its hedging programme is taken into account. Although hedging can help guarantee income, it is not paying off this year. Tullow is set to sell 65% to 72% of its production this year at below optimal prices (assuming oil prices remain elevated), preventing it from reaping the same level of rewards as other oil companies without vast hedging programmes.

Tullow Oil is aiming to produce 59,000 to 65,000 bopd over the full year, with the increase set to be mostly driven by the pre-emption in Ghana that will increase its share of output by around 4,000 bopd.

With that in mind, Tullow is still spending some $380 million in capital expenditure in 2022, a sharp rise from the $263 million spent in 2021 as it accelerates drilling in Ghana, and yet output could still come in-line with the 59,200 bopd delivered in 2021 before the pre-emption is included. As a result of higher spending, free cashflow will fall to around $200 million this year from the $245 million seen last year.

 

Tullow Oil and Capricorn Energy merger: is it in doubt?

Tullow Oil agreed to merge with fellow London-listed firm Capricorn Energy at the start of June in an all-share deal. The ‘merger of equals’ will see Capricorn Energy shareholders own 47% of the combined company and the rest held by Tullow Oil investors. This will create a leading energy company in Africa that, based on last year’s output, can produce around 96,000 bopd and expands the number of growth prospects across the continent. This includes Tullow’s project in Kenya, where it is still looking for a partner to help develop it, as well as growth opportunities in Guyana, Mauritania and Egypt.

For Tullow, one of the big attractions of the deal is the ability to deleverage itself as it tries to bring leverage down to 1.5x (from 2.2x at the end of 2021) by using Capricorn’s healthier balance sheet. The pair plan to discover $50 million of annual cost synergies once completed. Notably, the merger will also allow the pair to establish ‘sustainable shareholder returns’ underpinned by a $60 million base annual dividend and accompanied by the potential for additional returns to be made.

There has been some push back against the deal. A number of investors, which together own around 27% of Capricorn Energy, have said they plan to vote against the merger. That is significant considering the pair will need to secure the backing of at least 75%. They do not see the same rationale and believe the synergies are not good enough to warrant a merger.

‘The transaction undervalues Capricorn, benefits Tullow at our expense, and trades the certainty of our cash for speculative Tullow stock,’ a managing partner at shareholder Madison Avenue Partners told Bloomberg last month.

Capricorn appears to be feeling the pressure. The company said last week when it released its own set of first half results that it is supporting the deal but considering other options.

‘The board continues to believe that the proposed merger with Tullow can deliver significant long-term value for shareholders through creating a leading, Africa-focused energy company. The board is also mindful of the impact of external factors and market conditions and is, as always, assessing all options to maximise value for shareholders. The company is exploring a number of expressions of interest relating to alternative transactions, and is engaging with those parties expressing interest to evaluate potential outcomes,’ said Capricorn CEO Simon Thomson.

That sets a cautious tone ahead of the shareholder vote on the deal before the end of 2022.

 

Where next for the Tullow Oil share price?

The weekly chart shows the stock has drifted between a ceiling of 61.70p and a floor of around 40.0p for over a year, which should be treated as the ultimate up-and-downside targets going forward until the share price breaks out of this weekly range.

Tullow Oil share price has traded within a tight range for over a year

This range can also be seen on the daily chart, but we can see it has narrowed in recent months, with the stock firmly stuck between a 53.0p level of resistance and a 46.70p level of resistance-turned-support since June. These should be treated as the initial targets to watch out for before the weekly targets come back into play.

The Tullow Oil share price needs to break out of the current range  

 

How to trade the Tullow Oil share price

You can trade Tullow Oil shares with City Index in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Tullow Oil’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Or you can try out your trading strategy risk-free by signing up for our Demo Trading Account.

Related tags: Equities Shares market Stocks Oil Earnings Earnings season Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Tullow Oil Cairn Energy

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.