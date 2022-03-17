Pinduoduo Q4 preview: Where next for PDD stock?

Pinduoduo is ploughing profits into a project to improve China’s agricultural industry but has admitted this will hit earnings over the short-term.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
March 17, 2022 1:54 PM
Field being ploughed
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

When will Pinduoduo report Q4 2021 earnings?

Pinduoduo is scheduled to release fourth quarter and full year earnings for 2021 before US markets open on Monday March 21.

 

Pinduoduo Q4 2021 earnings preview

Pinduoduo operates a mobile platform that connects farmers and agricultural producers with consumers across China with the goal of increasing connectivity and creating new opportunities and markets for both businesses and citizens.

Pinduoduo has been placing a greater focus on its R&D investments after focusing heavily on marketing and sales over the past five years in an effort to deliver ‘more sustainable growth’. Its primary goal is to leverage management’s expertise in engineering to help improve the efficiency and productivity within China’s food and agriculture systems.

This is all part of its RMB10 billion Agriculture Initiative that was launched last year, when it also said it is funnelling all profits into its new strategy aimed at addressing the ‘critical needs in the agricultural sector and rural areas’.

Pinduoduo has admitted the initiative is ‘not driven by profit or commercial goals’ and confessed that this will cause a short-term impact on earnings. Profits are being directed to projects such as helping farmers build brands, training young people in the agricultural industry and building-out infrastructure to cut costs and improve delivery networks.

The hope is that the initiative will allow it to improve the amount and quality of the agricultural goods that flow through its app while efforts to lower costs should feed through to lower prices for consumers, which should attract more to the platform and help it grow both the business and the wider industry over the long-term.

Analysts forecast revenue is forecast to rise to RMB29,966 million in the fourth quarter from RMB26,547 million the year before. The 13% growth pencilled-in by analysts is the slowest on record since Pinduoduo went public back in 2018. Growth has started to stall and slowed sequentially since it delivered 238% year-on-year growth in the first quarter of 2021.

Growth in average monthly active users is also expected to slow and climb to 754.4 million at the end of December from the 741.5 million it had at the end of September. That would be up just 4.8% from last year. Active buyers are also set to experience a slowdown and rise to 883.3 million from 867.3 million three months earlier.

Pinduoduo is expected to report its third consecutive quarter of operating profit with a fourth quarter figure of RMB1,652.4 million. That will be lower than the two previous quarters but will have turned from the RMB2,047.8 million loss reported in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the full year in 2021, analysts forecast Pinduoduo will post revenue growth of 65% to RMB97,899 million and for the business to turn to an operating profit of RMB1,821.7 million from the RMB9,380 million loss booked in 2020.

Pinduoduo is not known for providing forward guidance, but analysts believe the company can grow revenue by 32% in 2022 and that MAU growth will start to accelerate again. More importantly, analysts believe the company will start to reap the rewards of its investment considering they have operating profit of RMB8,811 million pencilled-in for 2022 – almost five times higher than the forecast for 2021.

Pinduoduo has been one of many Chinese stocks listed in the US to rally higher this week after the Chinese government intervened in the recent rout by pledging to support financial markets and overseas listings, removing some key uncertainties for the digital industry. Some analysts had suggested the regulatory overhaul on tech could last for years to come but the government has now promised to draw a line under the review soon. China and the US are also thought to be coming close to an agreement on a suitable audit process and new rules that satisfy both sides, reducing the threat that Chinese stocks will have to abandon their US listings.

Read more: Why Chinese stocks have started to rally higher

 

Where next for PDD stock?

Pinduoduo shares have suffered heavy losses over the past year, with shares having lost over 70% in value even after popping higher yesterday on the news of the government’s intervention.

Shares are likely to remain volatile as markets digest the details of the government’s plan but the 30-month low of $23.21 hit earlier this week should be a distant memory considering the stock is now comfortably above the $40 mark. Still, that should be treated as the ultimate floor for the stock going forward should shares come under further pressure.

The spike seen yesterday pushed the RSI out of oversold territory and saw trading volumes hit an all-time high, suggesting this could be a strong start of a reversal. A move above the March-high of $55 to recapture the 50-day sma would install confidence the stock can move higher, but it could swiftly move above there toward the 100-day sma at $63.

Considering much of the pressure on shares has come from the regulatory pressure and economic uncertainty in China, the news could allow Pinduoduo shares to quickly recover the heavy losses seen over the past year if the government’s actions prove effective, suggesting it isn’t too early to bring the 200-day sma target at $83 into view. Notably, the 42 brokers that cover the stock see greater upside potential and believe the stock could hit $101 within the next 12 months.

PDD stock has rebounded after hitting a 30 month low

 

How to trade Pinduoduo stock

You can trade Pinduoduo shares with City Index in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Pinduoduo’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Or you can try out your trading strategy risk-free by signing up for our Demo Trading Account.

Related tags: Equities Shares market China Trade Ideas Technical Analysis Earnings Earnings season

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
Demand to drive WTI crude moves with supply-side now accounted for
Today 06:35 AM
Gold stabilises above 2300, open interest plunged last week: COT report
Today 04:52 AM
VIX logs wild swings in open interest (again), S&P 500 seeks direction
Today 02:33 AM
USD/JPY upside getting difficult as US economic data rolls over
Yesterday 11:18 PM
AUD/USD rises despite risk-off tone, USD, yields slammed post ISM
Yesterday 09:51 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

united_kingdom_04
GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 05:56 AM
    china_02
    Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 03:34 AM
      Australian flag
      ASX 200 faces technical test after ramping its way into June
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 2, 2024 11:04 PM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        Weekly equities forecast: What a UK election could mean for stocks?
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        June 1, 2024 07:23 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.