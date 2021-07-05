Where next for Ocado shares ahead of its interim results

Ocado is set to report interim results this week as it starts to come up against strong comparative periods from when demand exploded last year as the pandemic erupted. Having delivered industry-leading growth in recent months, can Ocado keep up the momentum?

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
July 5, 2021 9:51 AM
Market chart
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

When will Ocado release H1 results?

Ocado will release interim results covering the six months to the end of May on the morning of Tuesday July 6.

What to expect from the Ocado results

The latest data on the grocery sector from Kantar suggested Ocado currently has its highest-ever share of the market at around 1.7%, driven by ‘industry-high sales growth’ of 42.2% in the 12 weeks to June 14. For comparison, its larger peers Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons delivered growth of around 10% to 12% in the period.

Kantar said the industry-leading growth was down to the continued boom in online grocery shopping, which plays into Ocado’s hands as the only online-only grocer. It is thought around one-in-five Brits are now ordering online even as lockdown eases.

The consensus among analysts, according to Bloomberg, is for revenue in the first half to rise to £1.84 billion from £1.08 billion the year before, and for Ebitda to jump to £65.7 million from £19.8 million.

Still, the question hanging over Ocado is whether Brits will maintain their appetite for online grocery shopping as lockdown eases. While its rivals have store sales to fall back on should there be any drop in online orders, Ocado does not enjoy the same level of resilience. Investors will be closely watching the growth figures between the first and second quarters for signs of a slowdown.

Importantly, the results in the second quarter will be impacted by strong comparatives from the year before when demand initially exploded when the pandemic erupted. So, whilst its retail unit, the grocery arm working with Marks & Spencer, delivered just under 40% growth in the 13 weeks to the end of February 2021 when the country was still in lockdown, it will struggle to deliver that level of growth in the second quarter when it comes up against tougher figures.  

Still, Ocado has said revenue will be higher in the second quarter than the year before.

Ocado believes it can maintain the momentum going forward, with Melanie Smith, CEO of Ocado Retail, stating that ‘large numbers of UK consumers have made a permanent shift to online grocery shopping’. In fact, Ocado is in the process of raising its capacity by 40% by opening new sites and reopening the Andover base following the fire back in 2019.

Ocado is more than just a grocer and also licenses its automation technology to other major retailers around the world. Although it is currently loss-making due to the ongoing expansion overseas, it is seen as the future of Ocado so it is closely watched. It is an exciting time for the business after it booked its first capacity-related fees from its partners after opening its first international warehouses for Groupe Casino in France and Sobeys in the US. Investors will want to hear more positive news on this front.

Where next for the Ocado share price?

Ocado has been forming a series of lower lows and lower highs since early February. The share price ran into support at 1825p and has since picked up sightly to current levels of 1860p. 

The Ocado share price trades below its downward sloping 100 sma and its descending trendline dating back to mid-February portraying an established bearish trend. The price is currently testing the 50 sma.  

The RSI is at 50 showing a neutral bias ahead of the earnings release. 

A disappointing release could see the share price push below the 50 sma support at 1970p which could reignite sellers’ interest. A break below the year-to-date low at 1825p could open the doors towards 1700p a level last seen in May 2020. 

Should the 50 sma hold, any recovery would need to retake 2090p the descending trendline support and 100 sma which could prove a tough nut to crack. Beyond here, buyers could look to target 2250p. 

How to trade Ocado shares

You can trade Ocado shares with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Ocado’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

Related tags: Equities Stocks Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Gold analysis: Metal drops below $2K on hot inflation
Today 04:00 PM
GBP/USD outlook boosted by UK wages data as focus turns to inflation
Today 10:00 AM
US dollar, Nasdaq, S&P 500, gold analysis: Forward testing US CPI
Today 05:39 AM
NZD/USD: What one hawkish forecaster giveth, 38 dovish forecasters taketh away
Today 04:43 AM
AUD/USD bulls battling against stubborn sellers into US CPI
Today 02:27 AM
GBP/JPY: Eying bullish break to multi-year highs ahead of key economic reports
Yesterday 11:31 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

downtrend chart
Hang Seng’s suspect price action at odds with bullish narratives
By:
David Scutt
February 8, 2024 01:01 AM
    aus_03
    AUD/USD, ASX 200 rebound on China market surge, not RBA
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 6, 2024 06:14 AM
      china_03
      China’s stock market rescue brings in reinforcements
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 6, 2024 02:57 AM
        japan_05
        USD/JPY and Nikkei 225 vulnerable should yield differentials continue to compress
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 1, 2024 04:48 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.