Goldman Sachs Q4 preview: Where next for GS stock?

Goldman Sachs shares could be about to make a potential breakout, and its quarterly results could prove to be the trigger.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
January 13, 2022 3:25 PM
Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

When will Goldman Sachs release Q4 earnings?

Goldman Sachs is scheduled to publish fourth quarter earnings before the opening bell on Tuesday January 18.

 

Goldman Sachs Q4 earnings preview: what to expect from the results

Wall Street forecasts the bank will report a rise in fourth quarter revenue to $12.03 billion from $11.74 billion the year before. At the bottom-line, analysts expect quarterly adjusted EPS to drop to $11.76 from $12.08. Goldman Sachs has beaten revenue expectations every quarter over the last two years, while EPS has come in better-than-expected most of the time.

The bank’s Investment Banking division is expected to deliver the strongest performance considering Goldman’s leadership within the advisory and IPO market, with analysts forecasting 22% revenue growth in the quarter. Notably, Goldman Sachs said this week that it expected the explosion in global dealmaking seen last year is expected to continue into 2022 and forecast global M&A volumes will rise 6% in 2022, with the US and Europe to grow by 7% and Asia by just 3%. It said its advisor’s backlog is ‘at or near’ all-time highs, providing a solid pipeline for completions going forward to help support revenues in the initial months of the new year.

Consumer & Wealth Management is the other division analysts anticipate will deliver a strong performance with the consensus pointing toward 19% revenue growth versus last year.

The growth in other divisions should help counter an expected 22% drop in revenue from its Asset Management unit as it comes up against tough comparatives from last year. Meanwhile, revenue from its Global Markets division is set to remain flat as a 3.0% rise in income from equities counters a 3.8% drop from fixed-income.

Operating costs are expected to see a sizeable increase to $6.4 billion from just $5.9 billion last year, although the amount of provisions being made for credit losses is forecast to fall to $215 million from $293 million. Rising costs are proving to be a headwind for the wider industry and investors will be keen to see how Goldman Sachs has managed to keep them in check in order to get a sense of what to expect in terms of profitability in 2022, especially as the interest rate hikes pencilled in this year will boost earnings across the sector.

With this in mind, analysts are likely to be keeping a close eye on the bank’s progress towards its medium-term financial targets, including its plans to generate a return on equity of 13%, a return on tangible equity of 14%, an efficiency ratio of 60% and a CET1 ratio of 13.0% to 13.5% by 2023. Those goals were launched soon after 2019 was wrapped-up, when it delivered ROE of 10%, an efficiency ratio of 68.1% and a CET1 ratio of 13.3%.

 

Where next for GS stock?

Goldman Sachs shares have been in consolidation mode in the run-up to its fourth quarter earnings, which could act as the trigger needed for the stock to make a potential breakout. A positive set of results and/or outlook could push the stock toward the year-to-date high of $412.66 which, if breached, opens the door to the all-time high of $426.79 hit in early November.

The share price has recently slipped below both the 50-day sma and 100-day sma and any disappointment could see it target the 200-day sma at $381.95. Beyond that, shares could tumble toward $366, the six-month low hit on December 20. The RSI has recently slipped into bearish territory, building on the bearish signal that emerged when the 50-day sma recently crossed over the 100-day sma, and there has been a larger rise in volumes ahead of this set of quarterly earnings compared to the last batch back in October.

Where next for GS stock?

(Source: Eikon) 

 

How to trade Goldman Sachs stock

You can trade Goldman Sachs shares with City Index in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Goldman Sachs’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Earnings Earnings season Goldman Sachs Banks Equities Trade Ideas Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Earnings articles

banks_05
Weekly equities forecast: US banks earnings - JP Morgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 11, 2025 02:00 AM
    Circuit board
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will NVDA’s Earnings Prick the AI Bubble?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    November 18, 2024 08:05 PM
      stocks_04
      Weekly Equities Forecast: Netflix, Goldman Sachs & ASML
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      October 12, 2024 02:00 AM
        Stock exchange building fascia
        Equities weekly forecast: Broadcom, Dollar Tree, Berkeley Group
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        August 31, 2024 02:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.