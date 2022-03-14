GameStop Q4 preview: Where next for GME stock?

GameStop’s management is yet to reveal the details about the turnaround strategy for the business, but they are growing sales and investing in new digital initiatives.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
March 14, 2022 2:14 PM
Feature image of stock market figures and indices
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

When will GameStop release Q4 2021 earnings?

GameStop is scheduled to release fourth quarter and full year results after the markets close on Thursday March 17. A conference call will follow at 1700 ET.

 

GameStop Q4 2021 earnings preview

GameStop’s new management that took over last year has refrained from making big promises and kept quiet on its plans for the company while addressing the problems within the business and growing sales. Ryan Cohen, the co-founder of online pet food store Chewy who recently took a 10% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond, has been leading the turnaround and hired a number of executives that previously worked for Amazon, including CEO Matthew Furlong and COO Mike Recupero.

That is fitting considering they are aiming to turn the company from a languishing bricks-and-mortar retailer into the Amazon of the video game industry by taking the business online and positioning it for the digital age by investing in new initiatives from Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to cryptocurrencies.

One of management’s initial moves included building supplies, with inventory levels at the end of September having sat around one-third higher than the year before. Supply chain problems have now spread to virtually every industry, but investors will be hoping the investment in inventories will help it navigate the tough environment and mean it was well-stocked during the busy holiday shopping season in the fourth quarter.

That is part of GameStop’s primary focus to offer a ‘vast product selection, competitive pricing and fast shipping’ – all of which will be more difficult in the current environment plagued by not only supply chain problems but logistical disruption and surging inflation.

Notably, sales growth during the first nine months of 2021 was predominantly driven by hardware, which is more prone to supply disruption than software, which saw sales decline in the period. Hardware still accounts for over half of GameStop’s revenue while higher-margin software contributes one-third, with the rest coming from the sale of collectibles such as figurines.

Growing hardware demand is the result of the latest generation of consoles released by Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s PlayStation. Although the pair’s consoles were released some time ago, with the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 both being launched back in 2020, demand has outstripped supplies and the number of games available that are designed for both new consoles is only just starting to ramp-up. Nintendo’s product lines, including the Switch console, have also contributed to GameStop’s sales growth and the company has expanded its relationships with other major tech brands such as Samsung, LG, Razer and Vizio.

Wall Street forecasts net sales will rise 5.2% year-on-year to $2.23 billion in the fourth quarter and that GAAP diluted EPS will rise 5.9% to $1.25 from $1.18 the year before. For the full year, analysts are expecting revenue to rise over 18% to $6.03 billion in 2021 and for its loss per share to narrow to $1.82 from the $3.30 loss booked in 2020.

GameStop ended September with $1.4 billion in cash and no material debt, which has also allowed it to secure access a new credit facility on more favourable terms should it need it. However, it continues to burn through cash after reporting an operating cash outflow of $324.0 million during the first nine months of 2021 due to the investment in inventory.

Investors can expect another brief update when results are released this week. Management have not taken questions from shareholders during the conference calls so far and are unlikely to start this week. Reggie-Fils Aime, the former president of Nintendo's North American operations who was COO of GameStop for about a year until leaving soon after Cohen took charge, told Bloomberg this week that management hasn’t articulated its strategy over fears that competitors will poach their ideas and raised eyebrows at the fact they haven’t communicated their plans to investors and other stakeholders.

 

Where next for GME stock?

GameStop shares have struggled to find higher ground since late last year and have gradually drifted lower to trade at $89 today.

The stock has hit a floor of around $86/$87 three times since late January and this is a key level that has to hold considering there is no telling how low the stock could go if it breaks below here, with the next level of support seen soon after the trading frenzy in early 2021 suggesting shares could fall below $40. The fact the 50-day sma continues to drift further below both the 100-day and 200-day smas and the RSI remains in bearish territory suggests the stock could remain under pressure going forward.

However, trading volumes have continued to decline over the past month and remain below the 100-day average and that, combined with the fact the current floor is holding, suggests the downtrend is running out of steam. The 50-day sma, which currently sits at $115, has proven to be a ceiling since the start of December and is the first upside target that needs to be recaptured before it can eye the February-high of $133.

GME stock struggles to find higher ground in 2022

 

How to trade GameStop stock

You can trade GameStop shares with City Index in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘GameStop’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Or you can try out your trading strategy risk-free by signing up for our Demo Trading Account.

Related tags: Shares market Equities Earnings Earnings season Technical Analysis Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.