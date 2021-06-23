Where next for FedEx shares ahead of its results

FedEx has been able to reap the rewards from the accelerated shift to online shopping during the pandemic, but will the surge in demand prove sustainable and can the delivery giant keep up the momentum as stores reopen?

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
June 23, 2021 7:08 AM
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

When will FedEx release Q4 results?

FedEx will release fourth-quarter and full-year results after the markets close on Thursday June 24. This will cover the three-month and 12-month periods the end of May.

FedEx earnings preview: what to expect

FedEx has come into its element during the pandemic, naturally benefiting as companies need to send parcels far and wide to meet the surge in demand in online shopping in the US and overseas. This has seen FedEx shares more than double in value over the last year, although the stock has lost steam since hitting an all-time high of $318 in late May.

The momentum built over the last year is expected to have continued into the final quarter of the financial year. Analysts are expecting fourth-quarter revenue to come in at $21.5 billion, up from $17.4 billion the year before. Wall Street anticipates adjusted EPS will almost double year-on-year to $4.99 from $2.53 and that FedEx will turn to reported EPS of $4.85 from a $1.28 loss.

Notably, FedEx has beat estimates for four consecutive quarters, according to Refinitiv.

While better results have lifted FedEx shares over the last year, investors have also been pricing in the improved outlook for the business, which will be the main focus this week as they look for evidence that FedEx can maintain the momentum into the new financial year.

FedEx has previously said that the pandemic had caused several years of retail share gains to be compressed into just a few months and believes the increased demand for its ecommerce unit and its speedy international shipping arm FedEx Express will remain ‘very high for the foreseeable future’.

Still, investors will be wary that the momentum could lose steam as the economy reopens and people shop more in-store, potentially unwinding some of the demand. While revenue has steadily grown during the financial year, the fourth-quarter figure is expected to be flat compared to the third.

The other threat is that growth in earnings could be tempered by rising costs. FedEx warned in the last quarter that costs for the likes of labour had increased and although some of these have been passed on to customers there is a risk that the improvement in margins could unwind if they continue to rise.  

For the full-year, analysts expect revenue to rise to $82.9 billion from $69.2 billion and for adjusted EPS to almost double to $18.01 from $9.50. Reported EPS is forecast to jump to $17.46 from just $4.90 the year before.

Where next for the FedEx share price?

The FedEx share price trended higher across the past year, hitting resistance and an all-time high of $318. The price has since slipped lower finding support on the 100 sma at $280 on Tuesday and rebounding higher. 

The price is attempting to retake the ascending trendline support turned resistance and the 50 sma at 297. The price closed at this level which is encouraging but confirmation is needed. A bullish crossover could be forming on the MACD. Again, it could be worth waiting for confirmation before placing any aggressively bullish bets. 

Buyers will need to retake resistance at $304 in order to retest the all-time high of $318. It would take a move below $280 for the sellers to gain traction and bring $245 into play. 

How to trade FedEx shares?

You can trade FedEx shares with City Index by following these four steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘FedEx’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

Related tags: Equities Stocks Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Hang Seng, China A50 and CNH need sustained rally to turn bearish China narrative around
Today 02:16 AM
NZD/USD pops on confirmation New Zealand has a homegrown inflation problem
Yesterday 10:31 PM
US dollar bulls resurface, ASX 200 tests well for today: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:25 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI hits $75 - Technical Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Yesterday 04:30 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA eases from a record high, earnings are in focus
Yesterday 02:13 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Momentum fades for cable as focus turns to key US data
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

china_02
Hang Seng, China A50 and CNH need sustained rally to turn bearish China narrative around
By:
David Scutt
Today 02:16 AM
    aus_02
    ASX 200 priced for perfection nearing tricky technical test
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 01:22 AM
      Market chart showing uptrend
      ASX 200, AUD/JPY bouncing back with improved risk appetite
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 22, 2024 12:44 AM
        china_07
        China’s ‘National Team’ may be mobilising to stabilise its crumbling equity markets
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 19, 2024 04:49 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.