Where next for Burberry shares ahead of its quarterly results

Burberry is expected to benefit from improving demand for luxury goods and better pricing when it releases its quarterly results, although investors are keeping an eye out for more clarity on what to expect for the rest of the year and on its search for a new chief executive.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
July 14, 2021 7:18 AM
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

Burberry Earnings Preview | Burberry Q1 Results | Burberry Share Price | Burberry Shares

When will Burberry release Q1 results?

Burberry will release a first-quarter trading update on the morning of Friday July 16. This will cover the three months to June 27.

What to expect from Burberry’s results

Markets are expecting Burberry to continue on the road to recovery when it releases first-quarter results this week, although the news last month that chief executive Marco Gobetti is leaving the business at the end of this year could overshadow its performance.

Gobetti has been spearheading the transformation of Burberry over the last three years, but there is still work left to do and there are, understandably, nerves among investors about who will takeover at the helm and start a new era at Burberry.

Still, for now, Burberry’s quarterly trading updates focus solely on revenue figures. Analysts are expecting first-quarter revenue of £444.5 million. That will be a marked improvement from the £257 million booked the year before, flattered by the fact sales were hard-hit as the pandemic erupted and lockdowns started to bite.

Revenue will also start to benefit as Burberry focuses more on full-price sales and reducing the number of markdowns it makes in the new financial year. While this should benefit topline revenue it will hurt comparable store sales. Comparable store sales returned to growth in the final quarter of the last financial year as recovery momentum gained ground but will be disrupted by the reduction in markdowns. Burberry warned in May that first-quarter comparable sales will be negatively impacted by ‘high single digits’ as a result.

Geographically, Asia Pacific has been leading the recovery in sales in recent quarters, particularly in China and Korea, while full-price sales have also been growing strongly in the US. Investors will want to see those trends continue in the new year.

Notably, analysts are Berenberg said it was expecting ‘strong’ results from luxury brands in the quarter because of exceptional demand for luxury goods in the US and China and improving trends in Europe. However, it noted it was more cautious on Burberry than some other brands until it saw more evidence that growth will accelerate and because of the lack of near-term catalysts for its share price, prompting it to reiterate its Hold rating on the stock.

That view is echoed by the majority of brokers. The 20 brokers covering Burberry currently have an average rating of Hold and an average target price of 2185.95p – over 6% higher than the current share price.

Investors will also want to see evidence that its wholesale division is recovering after third-parties cut orders last year as stores closed during lockdowns. Burberry has said it expects wholesale revenue to rise 50% in the first-half.

Where next for the Burberry share price?

After trending higher since early October, Burberry share price broke below its ascending trendline and 50 dma at the end of June.  

The price is currently finding support on the 100 dma. The receding bearish bias of the MACD provides some hope for buyers. Any recovery would need to retake 2100p the weekly high and close above the 100 dma at 2060p in order to look towards the 50 dam at 2135p. 

Failure of the 100 dma to hold could see seller break towards 1972p the July low, opening the door towards 1883p the May low. 

How to trade Burberry shares

You can trade Burberry shares with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Burberry’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

Related tags: Equities Stocks Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Hang Seng, China A50 and CNH need sustained rally to turn bearish China narrative around
Today 02:16 AM
NZD/USD pops on confirmation New Zealand has a homegrown inflation problem
Yesterday 10:31 PM
US dollar bulls resurface, ASX 200 tests well for today: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:25 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI hits $75 - Technical Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Yesterday 04:30 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA eases from a record high, earnings are in focus
Yesterday 02:13 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Momentum fades for cable as focus turns to key US data
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

china_02
Hang Seng, China A50 and CNH need sustained rally to turn bearish China narrative around
By:
David Scutt
Today 02:16 AM
    aus_02
    ASX 200 priced for perfection nearing tricky technical test
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 01:22 AM
      Market chart showing uptrend
      ASX 200, AUD/JPY bouncing back with improved risk appetite
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 22, 2024 12:44 AM
        china_07
        China’s ‘National Team’ may be mobilising to stabilise its crumbling equity markets
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 19, 2024 04:49 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.