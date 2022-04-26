Apple Q2 preview: Where next for Apple stock?

Some analysts believe Apple could moderate its growth expectations for the full year this week amid supply chain headwinds and a cutback in consumer spending.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
April 26, 2022 11:00 AM
Finger pointing on market chart data
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

When will Apple release Q2 2022 earnings?

Apple will publish earnings covering the second quarter of its financial year after US markets close on Thursday April 28.

 

Apple Q2 2022 earnings preview

Apple is expected to report a 4.9% year-on-year rise in revenue to $94.0 billion in the second quarter, while EPS is forecast to nudge up 1.6% to $1.42.

Sales of hardware, ranging from iPhones and iPads to its Mac computers and wearable devices, is expected to rise just 3.7% from last year to $75.4 billion. That would mark the fifth consecutive quarter of slower year-on-year growth as it continues to come up against tough comparatives from the year before, when product sales soared over 60% as people rushed to buy tech during the pandemic.

Sales of iPhones, which generated over 57% of overall revenue in the last quarter, is expected to nudge up 2.6% to $49.2 billion. Wall Street believes Mac sales will rise 1.4% and that sales of its wearables and home accessories will continue to grow at a faster pace of 15%. That will counter weakness in demand for iPads, which is expected to suffer its second consecutive quarter of lower sales.

The biggest threat to the second quarter results comes from the supply chain. Apple has proven to be resilient amid the challenges facing the tech industry that has been grappling with a shortage in chips and other components as well as bottlenecks and rising costs, all of which have been exacerbated recently by more factories temporarily closing down in China amid fresh Covid-19 outbreaks. Just this week, we saw one of Apple’s major suppliers, Foxconn, temporarily shutdown two more plants in China due to the virus, although it said disruption should be minimal as it has managed to shift production to other sites.

Apple’s services business, encompassing everything from the Apple App Store to its music and TV services, is forecast to report a 17% rise in sales to $19.8 billion. This currently accounts for less than 16% of Apple’s total revenue but the company sees it as key to its long-term prospects as it looks to tap into the billions of people using Apple devices and push higher-margin services onto them. 

While markets were previously worried about the problems plaguing supply, concerns have also grown about demand this year amid the inflationary environment and whether the anticipated cutback in consumer spending this year as a result of the cost-of-living crisis could hurt sales of both Apple products and services. Will it prompt people to delay upgrading their iPhone, or force them to cancel subscriptions and digital services?

JPMorgan said in a research note this week that it believes it was a slow start for the global smartphone market in 2022, hurt by weak consumer spending and slowing demand for devices in China. The bank believes Apple could moderate its full year sales guidance this week to reflect ‘both the slowdown in consumer spending as well as tough compares’. It said it forecasts revenue will rise just 2% in the third quarter, which is markedly below the 6% currently pencilled-in by markets. That came just days after a separate report from Counterpoint Research warned demand could also soften in the US.

Costs will also be on the radar as analysts believe total operating expenses will be over 19% higher than last year in the second quarter at $12.6 billion. Costs continue to grow at a markedly faster rate than revenue and that will also cause concern that profitability could suffer after its operating margin contracted in the previous quarter for the first time in over a year.

On a brighter note, some analysts have suggested Apple could leverage its $200 billion in gross cash ($80 billion net) to accelerate its share buyback programme this year, which in turn would help boost EPS and its share price by reducing the number of shares in issue and help counter any weakness in earnings growth this year.

With that in mind, current consensus figures suggest Apple can deliver an 8.2% rise in annual revenue and a 9.5% increase in EPS in 2022, building on the record figures reported last year.

 

Where next for AAPL stock?

Apple shares have experienced a wild ride since the start of 2022, having swung from all-time record highs of $183 to as low as $150. The stock currently trades at $163.

Shares tested the 200-day sma at $159 before swiftly rebounding yesterday. This has proven to be a reliable floor for the stock since the start of the pandemic back in March 2019. We could see the stock temporarily slip to as low as $150 again depending on how markets react to the results this week but the moving average should hold.

On the upside, Apple shares need to first recapture the 50-day sma at $167 and the 100-day sma at $169. Beyond there, it needs to break above the peaks of the previous legs higher at $176 and then $179 before it can try to set a new all-time high.

 

AAPLTACI

How to trade Apple stock

You can trade Apple shares with City Index in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Apple’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

Or you can try out your trading strategy risk-free by signing up for our Demo Trading Account.

 

Related tags: Apple Earnings season US earnings Equities Shares market Trade Ideas Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Apple articles

Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 27, 2024 01:00 PM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      stocks_03
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 6, 2024 02:00 PM
        Congress building
        S&P500 Forecast: Stocks jump after a weak NFP report
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 3, 2023 01:22 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.