Amazon Q2 preview: Where next for Amazon stock?

Amazon is expected to report the steepest drop in profits out of any member of Big Tech this earnings season.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
July 26, 2022 10:37 AM
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

When will Amazon release Q2 earnings?

Amazon is scheduled to release second quarter earnings after US markets close on Thursday July 28.

It will hold a conference call on the same day at 1430 PT, or 1730 ET.

 

Amazon Q2 earnings consensus

Wall Street forecasts Amazon will report a 5.7% year-on-year rise in revenue in the second quarter to $119.5 billion but expects diluted EPS to plunge almost 82% to $0.14.

Importantly, Amazon recently completed a 20-for-1 stock split. This saw it issue 19 new shares for each one already held, bringing down the price and earnings per share metrics. This will be the first quarter where per share figures will be on a split-adjusted basis. You can read more in What You Need to Know About the Amazon Stock Split.

 

 

Amazon Q2 earnings preview

It could be a tough quarter for Amazon, which warned it could book its first operating loss in over seven years as growth slows and costs rise. However, markets remain confident it can stay in the black and report an operating profit of $1.6 billion, although this would be down 79% from last year.

Importantly, this will be the last quarter of tough comparatives for earnings, which experienced strong double-digit growth the year before when demand for online shopping and tech increased. That will be compounded by the fact Prime Day – its huge annual sales event for subscribers – was pushed into the third quarter of 2022 from the second quarter of 2021.

Costs are also a factor as they continue to rise and squeeze margins. Operating expenses are forecast to be up over 12% from last year and over $5 billion higher than the previous quarter as the price of everything from fulfilment and marketing to general day-to-day running costs continue to be driven higher by rampant inflation.

Amazon is currently built on three pillars – its core ecommerce Marketplace, its Prime subscription and its world-leading cloud-computing arm Amazon Web Services (AWS). But it continues to spread its tentacles into other markets and has emerging businesses in everything from advertising and video streaming to healthcare and groceries.

Online sales at its Marketplace are forecast to fall some 2.5% from last year as consumers tighten their belts compared to when they were spending more during lockdown last year. This will be partly countered by a 3.8% lift in revenue from the services it provides the millions of sellers using its platform.

Its subscription business is expected to see sales rise over 11% in the quarter, which would demonstrate that Prime is proving more valuable to people as they start prioritising their subscription services amid the cost-of-living crisis. The fact Prime offers multiple services from free delivery to video streaming could make it shine compared to other subscriptions offering just one service, demonstrated by the tough time Netflix has had this year. However, Amazon has also started to raise the price of Prime as it ramps-up investment in video content and grapples with rising fulfilment costs.

Meanwhile, its emerging advertising business – which could become the fourth pillar of Amazon – is expected to see revenue grow 16% in the quarter. That too would be welcome considering the softness in the wider market that has dealt a severe blow to the likes of social media stocks this year.

Amazon Web Services – the jewel in the crown of Amazon that drives the company’s profits – is forecast to deliver a 31% rise in revenue to $19.4 billion and a 39% jump in operating income to $5.8 billion. While the rate of growth is strong, this too is suffering a slowdown compared to what has been delivered in recent years and analysts believe this will continue in the second half of 2022.

Although many of Amazon’s businesses are susceptible to an economic downturn, AWS should continue to deliver as businesses upgrade infrastructure and digitise their operations. While AWS is forecast to contribute just 16% of revenue in 2022, it will be the only reason that Amazon is set to remain profitable this year.

However, it is worth noting that Amazon could emerge a stronger business even if succumbs to any downturn or recession. Its sheer size means it can survive any turmoil and it would likely gain market share from weaker rivals, while its scale means its prices could also become more attractive if people are tightening their purse strings.

Wall Street is expecting Amazon’s sales to bounce back in the third quarter as tough comparatives start to ease and the shift in date of Prime Day provides an additional boost, pencilling-in a 14.7% year-on-year rise in revenue to $127.1 billion. However, profits are set to remain under pressure with consensus figures pointing toward a 20.7% drop in operating income to $3.8 billion.

 

Where next for AMZN stock?

Amazon shares are in consolidation mode ahead of the upcoming earnings, having drifted between a low of $101.40 and a high of $125.60 during the past 10 weeks. The results could provide the catalyst needed for the stock to breakout.

The 50-day moving average, currently sat at $113, could hold as an intermediary floor should the stock come under renewed pressure, although the $101.40 should be treated as a firm level of support. The stock will swiftly unravel below the $100 mark should it fail to hold. The RSI is in bullish territory but has dipped since recently hitting the ceiling, suggesting this could hold firm, and the fact trading volumes have suffered a notable decline suggests momentum is lacking, with the 5-day average-volume-at-time some 28% below the 100-day average – although volumes are likely to pick up again once the results are released.

The stock can initially target the 100-day moving average at $130 should it break above the current ceiling at $125.60. That would allow it to chase $138 to close the gap created when the stock experienced a dramatic fall in late April, and then the 200-day moving average at $147.50. The 47 brokers that cover the stock see even greater upside potential with an average target price of $183, which is just shy of the all-time highs seen a year ago.

Amazon stock is in consolidation mode ahead of Q2 earnings

 

How to trade Amazon stock

You can trade Amazon shares with City Index in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Amazon’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Or you can try out your trading strategy risk-free by signing up for our Demo Trading Account.

Related tags: Equities Stocks Tech Stocks Abe Earnings Earnings season Trade Ideas Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.