Whatever It Takes

The ECB will stand behind any country that is having economic issues due to the coronavirus.

April 22, 2020 5:48 PM

Whatever It Takes!

The ECB met today to discuss whether or not the central bank should be able to buy junk bonds as collateral in their attempt to keep the European economy afloat.  Anticipating a possible downgrade of Italy’s ratings to junk status, the ECB took precautionary measures to assure that there wouldn’t be any issues in accepting Italy’s debt if they were downgraded.   The ECB decided today that they would “Grandfather” eligible marketable assets as collateral until September 2021 if they fall below current minimum credit quality requirements.  In addition, the ECB said they will take further actions if needed.

Euro currency pairs were relatively unchanged after the announcement, as it was anticipated by the markets that the ECB would accept the junk debt.  However, this move does solidify that the ECB will stand behind any country that is having economic issues due to the coronavirus.  To use the phrase first coined by Mario Draghi in July 2012, the ECB is willing to do “Whatever it Takes”!

EUR/GBP has had some interesting moves over the last few weeks. The pair had done bid from .8275 on February 18th to a high of .9502 over the on March 19th.  Since then, the pair has pulled back to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from that same time period in a descending wedge formation.  EUR/GBP finally broke higher yesterday, as increased coronavirus fears hit the Pound.  Price was up 1.13% yesterday, however the pair gave back .56% today on an inside candle day (sign of indecision). 

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

On a 240-minute timeframe, one can easily see why price halted at .8865 yesterday.  There was strong horizontal resistance at that level, with it acting as both prior lows and prior highs!  Although price pulled back today, if it does break through the .8865 level, it has room to run all the way up to .9000, which is a psychological round number level, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the March 19th highs to last week’s lows, and horizontal resistance.  If price does move lower from here, support is at .8750, last week’s lows at .8685,  and long-term  horizontal support at .8595.

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

The ECB is willing to do whatever it takes to support its economy.  However, it was yesterday that EUR/GBP had had enough and moved higher out of the descending wedge.  If the Euro does continue to strengthen vs the Pound, it has some room to move on the upside!


Related tags: EUR GBP ECB Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
The Week Ahead: S&P 500 Uptrend May Come Down to NVDA Earnings
Today 05:04 PM
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
Today 02:15 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
Yesterday 11:33 PM
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: Cracks in the Index Uptrends?
Yesterday 04:06 PM
USD/JPY analysis: US dollar rally not over yet
Yesterday 03:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

EUR/AUD traders eyeing a bounce or break from 200-day moving average
By:
David Scutt
January 22, 2024 04:19 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/AUD looking toppy following Australia’s jobs report
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 18, 2024 04:46 AM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold grinds higher ahead of key inflation reports
      By:
      David Scutt
      August 31, 2023 02:19 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD: upside potential as economic expectations converge
        By:
        David Scutt
        August 29, 2023 03:35 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.