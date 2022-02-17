What would a nuclear deal with Iran mean for the price of oil?

Eight consecutive weeks of higher closes in crude oil have provided ideal conditions for trend following accounts, perhaps offsetting some of the choppiness evident in other asset classes.

February 17, 2022 3:49 AM

However, after crude oil made fresh cycle highs on Monday, report’s that Russian troops had been ordered to pull back from the border sparked a quickfire 5% pullback in the price of crude oil earlier this week.

That sell-off has been followed by another this morning following comments from Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Bagheri who said, “we are closer than ever to an agreement.” Bagheri referred to talks between Iran and the United States that aim to revive the Iranian Nuclear deal, which would limit Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

While the bar to a deal remains high, it could lead to the resumption of sanction-free Iranian crude oil supply estimated to be up to 900,000 barrels a day by year-end.

An amount that would help ease the current tightness in the oil market made worse by OPEC+ again missing production quotas in January, the tightest inventory levels in decades, low spare capacity, and geopolitical tensions.

While there is a lot of moving parts to this, should a deal be struck with Iran in the coming days and presuming Russia – Ukraine tensions continue to ease, a break of recent lows near $88.50, should see the current retracement deepen towards support coming from the October highs at $85.40/00ish.

Presuming the retracement appears corrective, and there is evidence of basing near the support at $85.00, the bias would be for a return to trend and a retest of the $95.82 high before a push towards $100 per barrel.

Crude oil daily 17th of Feb

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of February 17th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Crude Oil Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
      Market chart
      Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 11, 2025 07:32 AM
        Oil extraction
        Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 10, 2025 04:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.