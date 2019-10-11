What to Watch in Oil Week of 14 October 2019

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 11, 2019 3:41 PM
1 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

As of writing, the US and China are on the verge of signing a limited trade deal that avert the next escalation of tariffs (currently scheduled for next week). Guessing and second-guessing of potential political outcomes aside, Chinese import and export data on Monday will shed some light into how much damage has been done to trade over the last few months.

US imports have been increasingly slipping in importance for Beijing as Russia and Saudi Arabia wrestle for the top two positions, and China has been cutting back on its dependence on US oil ever since trade frictions first started. However, this went a step further at the beginning of September when China started imposing a 5% tariff on US crude imports, and it remains to be seen how this has translated into the number of barrels making it across the Chinese border.

KEY OIL MARKET DATA NEXT WEEK:

When

What

Why it is important

Mon 03.30

China Sept Imports, Exports

It will show the impact of increased trade tariffs, likely to worsen from August numbers   

Tue

New set of US tariffs on China takes effect

Tariffs that are already in place on $250 bn of Chinese imports will rise from 25% to 30%

Tue 10.00

German ZEW data

A good indicator of the state of German economy

Wed 07.00

September car registration data for UK, Germany, Italy, France

A good indicator of forthcoming transport related petrol demand in Europe

Wed 15.30

US crude oil inventories

Last week at 2.927m

Wed 15.30

EIA weekly refinery utilization

Last week down week-on-week 0.7%

Thu  13.30

US September housing starts

An indicator of demand from US construction industry, previously at 1.364m

Thu 14.15

US September industrial production, manufacturing

A gauge for industrial oil demand. Industrial production previously up 0.6% MoM, manufacturing -0.5% MoM 

Fri 03.00

China  Q3 GDP

Last at 6.2% but widely expected to show a decline

Fri 03.00

China Sept Industrial Production

Industrial Production rose in August 4.4% YoY

Fri 20.30

CFTC Oil Speculative Net Positions 

Last at 389.300

In August China’s exports declined -1% on the year and there is very little reason to expect that the trend did not continue into September. Last month’s data is likely to show a worse decline as the US started collecting an additional 15% in tariffs on $125 billion of Chinese goods from the beginning of the month.

More worryingly, many analysts are now downgrading expectations for Chinese economic growth from 6.2% this year to 5.5% in 2020 which would not bode well for oil bulls.

OPEC BRIEF:

OPEC ministers are beginning to prep for the cartel’s next meeting at the beginning of December in Vienna, and early comments show that they are becoming increasingly concerned about which way global demand is heading. Among the top concerns on their list is the slow but persistent erosion of the Chinese economy –the country’s GDP data due on Friday will shed some light on that – but the oil cartel have recently warned that an overall slowdown in global demand may cause them to opt for bigger cuts in December. OPEC’s World Oil Outlook for next year due to be published on 3 November will show in black and white how much erosion there has been this year in global oil demand.

COUNTRY CORNER: RUSSIA

Although technically not a part of OPEC, Russia has been key to coordinating output cuts with other OPEC countries in order to keep prices up. However, there is mixed motivation for Russia to restrain its oil exports. The country is still under partial sanctions from the US and the bulk of its revenue depends on natural resources. For every $1 increase in the price of oil Russia pockets $7.5 million in daily export revenues of which 75% makes it into the state budget. Russia has a moderate record in sticking to production cuts it has committed to, so while it may agree on paper on future output restrictions this will not necessarily translate into reduced outflows.

As frictions between China and the US escalate, Russia is filling that space with increased exports to China. For the last three to four years it has overtaken Saudi Arabia as the main oil exporter to China and last year it upped its China exports by 40% to 1.658 million barrels a day.


Related tags: Crude Oil Brent Commodities Oil OPEC

Latest market news

View more
Euro to US dollar analysis: Firmer tone boosts EUR/USD
Today 12:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 17, 2023
Today 12:42 PM
7 best indicators for day trading
Today 11:00 AM
S&P 500, USD/CNH analysis: Markets calmer as PBOC papers over cracks
Today 11:00 AM
Pairs trading: definition, strategy, and example
Today 10:30 AM
Artificial Intelligence stocks: What is the outlook for the top AI stocks?
Today 08:49 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Close-up of market chart
AUD/USD, NZD/USD and WTI outlook - Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 18, 2023 12:00 PM
    Energy
    Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 14, 2023 11:12 AM
      Oil rig on an grey day
      Crude oil outlook: Brent jumps on Saudi, Russia voluntary cuts
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 3, 2023 12:08 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude oil outlook: WTI to start Q3 with some bullish momentum
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 30, 2023 03:27 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.