﻿

What to Expect From UK Banks Earning

• HSBC Tuesday 28th April
• Barclays Bank Wednesday 29th April
• Lloyds Bank Thursday 30th April
• RBS Bank Friday 1st May

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 27, 2020 10:27 AM
Stock exchange building fascia
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
When:
• HSBC Tuesday 28th April
• Barclays Bank Wednesday 29th April
• Lloyds Bank Thursday 30th April
• RBS Bank Friday 1st May

What to watch:

1. Loan provisions
As coronvirus wreaks havoc with the economy fears are rising that the economic downturn caused by the outbreak will make it harder for borrowers to repay their debt. Banks are staring down the barrel at the prospect of more loans going bad at the same time than in any other period in history.  

Loan loss provisions charges are expected to surge to levels not even seen in the darkest days of the financial crisis. Each of the big 4 banks is looking at £1 - £1.5 billion in addition to standard charges this quarter and this number is expected to get worse for Q2. 

Deutsche Bank reported on Sunday and gave us a taste of what is to come, saying it had taken €500 million provisions for credit losses during Q1, up 257% from a year earlier. HSBC is expected to report the largest provision of £1.4 billion whilst profits are expected to halve.

Unsecured retail lending is the focus of concern, so credit cards, personal loans and car finance. Barclays is particularly exposed as it is one of the top 10 credit card issuers in the US where more than 26 million people has lost their job in the last month. 

That said, banks are better positioned to withstand the fallout from the coronavirus crisis, than they were to withstand the financial crisis. 

2.Guidance

Guidance will also be closely watched, however, it is also worth keeping in mind that forecasting will be little more than guess work at this stage, given the lack of visibility across the quarter. Let’s not forget that we don’t even know how or when lock down is going to draw to a conclusion in the UK. Regulators are encouraging banks to moderate estimates until full repercussions are clearer.

3. Margins

Net Interest Income will be in focus after the BoE slashed interest rates to historically low levels. Retail and commercial focused banks such as Barclays, Lloyds and RBS tend to get most of their income from charging interest. These banks are particularly exposed. The fact that these banks also have high fixed costs owing to the many physical branches and thousands of employees mean that fixed costs will also be running high and margins squeezed further.

4.Trading 

As we saw with US banks, those banks with larger trading divisions benefited from market volatility. Investors will be hoping that Barclays' trading arm will have benefited in the same way. Meanwhile, at RBS, investors will be looking for an update on the downsizing of this loss-making investment bank.

5.Share prices

UK Banks are off their lows struck at the end of March, but only just. Barclays share price has fared better than its peers, owing to its trading arm. This sector looks depressed and a long way off from any meaningful recovery. That said, we have seen with data that expectations are so low that even record falls can produce a rally thereafter.

 

Related tags: Bank Stocks Equities Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 analysis: Will the recovery hold as focus turns to tech earnings?
Today 04:46 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises as chip stocks rebound, Netflix earnings in focus
Today 01:06 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Focus turns to FX intervention as traders eye 155 handle
Today 11:00 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:33 AM
China A50, Hang Seng, USD/CNH: Economic revival, state intervention creates ample trade opportunities
Today 07:04 AM
US dollar ponders correction as bond prices approach support
Today 06:20 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bank Stocks articles

banks_02
Dow Jones forecast: How will JPMorgan earnings impact JPM stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
October 10, 2023 09:31 AM
    banks_05
    S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 6, 2023 02:28 PM
      Research
      Dow Jones analysis: Where next for Goldman Sachs stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 17, 2023 04:03 PM
        Research
        Dow Jones outlook: Where next for JPMorgan stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 11, 2023 02:28 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.