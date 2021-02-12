What to expect from Glencores final results

Glencore is due to report on Tuesday 16th February.

The miner warned in the latest production report that metal, coal & oil production fell in 2020 owing to disruptions from the pandemic. However, gold, silver and zinc production increased.

Final results are expected to show $157.2 billion down 27%. 

Investors will be looking for further updates on the sale of non-core assets.

News on the dividend is also awaited  after being scrapped last year. In the case that net debt falls below $16 billion the dividend is expected to be re-instated.

The stock trades around levels seen back in 2019.


