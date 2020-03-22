What mattered last week and a preview of the week ahead 23rd March

What mattered last week:



An extreme week of volatility as U.S. equity market fell ~15% as the spread of Covid-19 continued.

The impact of Covid-19 via border shutdowns, social distancing measures as well as the obvious impact on health impact presents a huge challenge and likely to result in a recession in several countries.

Central banks and governments responded by slashing interest rates, resuming/starting Quantitative Easing (QE) programs and boosting/announcing fiscal stimulus packages.