What is "wrong" with gold?

Heading into tonight’s crucial CPI data, gold is trading lower for a fourth consecutive week and has lost ~ 8% from its April 18, $1999 high.

May 11, 2022 10:24 AM
Gold nuggets

Heading into tonight’s crucial CPI data, gold is trading lower for a fourth consecutive week and has lost ~ 8% from its April 18, $1999 high.

After topping in early March at $2070 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the decline in gold accelerated in mid-April after a stream of hawkish Fed Speakers raised expectations of a more aggressive hiking cycle.

While there was initial relief after the May FOMC that Fed Chair Powell downplayed the possibility of a 75bp rate hike, he did pre-signal two inflation-busting 50bp rate hikes at the upcoming FOMC meetings in June and July.

The Fed’s more aggressive super tightening cycle, which is expected to take the Feds Fund target back above 3% by early year, has undermined the value of gold for two key reasons outlined below.

Peak inflation

Gold is viewed as an inflation hedge to protect against the debasement of fiat currencies. As can be viewed on the chart below, both inflation and gold have rallied in tandem until recently.

Gold has turned lower, likely pre-empting a slowdown in inflation as early as this evening’s U.S CPI print. Headline inflation for April is expected to slow to an annual rate of 8.1%, down from a 40 year high of 8.5% in March. The core inflation rate is expected to fall from 6.5% to 6%.

gold vs inflation

Positive U.S real yields

In late November, the renomination of Fed Chair Powell over Fed Governor Lael Brainard was considered a hawkish development and the catalyst for real yields to move away from the deeply negative levels of early November (-117bp).

Overnight, U.S. 10-year real yields (the interest rate adjusted for inflation) closed at +30 points. It is noticeable that the downside move in gold accelerated in mid-April as real yields moved from negative into positive territory.

Positive real yield undermines demand for gold because gold yields nothing. Real yields are expected to continue to move higher while the Fed maintains its hawkish stance.

gold vs real yields

What do the charts say?

In an article on March 18 here we described the reversal pattern from the $2070 high as “tweezer/double top that could turn out to be one for the ages.” It is also noticeable gold completed an Elliott Wave five wave advance from the $1046, 2015 low.

The ensuing pullback has seen gold slip towards weekly uptrend support near $1830/20. This level is likely to provide initial support. However, if gold does see a sustained break below $1820ish the risks are for a deeper pullback towards range lows $1700/$1670 into year-end.

gold weekly

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of May 11, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Gold Inflation

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold nuggets
Gold Update: XAU/USD Pulls Back Ahead of CPI Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 11, 2025 05:19 PM
    gold_06
    Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Vertical as Trump Tariffs Risk Trade War
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    February 8, 2025 05:00 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Gold trading
        Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Approaches All-Time Highs
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        January 28, 2025 03:05 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.