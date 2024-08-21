What is the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium? Everything You Need to Know

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 21, 2024 9:30 PM
Federal reserve building close-up
The Jackson Hole Economic Symposium is one of the most significant annual events in the global financial calendar, drawing the attention of policymakers, economists, and traders alike.

Sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, this symposium has been held in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, since 1981. Each year, the symposium focuses on a pressing economic issue, providing a platform for key figures to discuss and debate potential economic policy changes.

What is the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium?

The Jackson Hole Economic Symposium is an exclusive event that gathers central bankers, finance ministers, academics, and market experts from around the world. Known for in-depth discussions of economic challenges and policy responses, the event can have significant implications for financial markets.

Hosted in the picturesque Jackson Lake Lodge within the Grand Teton National Park, the symposium provides a unique blend of professional discussion and natural beauty. This setting was chosen partially for its scenic value on the Snake River but mainly because it appealed to the personal interests of its founder, former Federal Reserve Chairman (and avid fly-fisher) Paul Volcker.

History of the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium & Notable Speeches

The Jackson Hole Economic Symposium has a rich history that dates back to 1978. Initially, the symposium focused on agricultural economics, reflecting the Kansas City Fed's regional focus. However, in 1981, the event shifted to Jackson Hole and broadened its scope to encompass a wider range of economic issues, attracting international attention.

Over the years, several speeches delivered at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium have become landmarks in economic policy discourse. One of the most memorable was Ben Bernanke's 2010 speech, where he laid out the case for a second round of quantitative easing (QE2). This policy, aimed at boosting the U.S. economy during the post-crisis recovery, was a turning point in the Federal Reserve's approach to monetary policy.

Another significant speech was delivered by current Fed Chair Jerome Powell in 2018, titled "Guided by the Stars." In this speech, Powell discussed the challenges of navigating monetary policy in an environment of uncertain natural interest rates. His remarks provided insights into how the Federal Reserve might approach interest rate policy in the future (thankfully not actually through astronomy!).

Who Attends the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium?

Attendance at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium is highly exclusive. Typically, about 120 participants are invited each year, including central bankers, finance ministers, leading economists, and select members of the media. The attendees represent a diverse mix of regions and sectors, ensuring a broad spectrum of perspectives on the symposium's chosen topic.

The symposium is famous for both its intimacy and exclusivity. The limited number of participants fosters deep discussions and the exchange of ideas in a more personal setting than larger, more public conferences. This atmosphere encourages candid conversations, and it’s in the these “hallway conversations” that new ideas and policies that can have far-reaching effects on the global economy often emerge.

The Impact of the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium

The Jackson Hole Economic Symposium is more than just a gathering of economic minds; it is a crucible for policy formation. The ideas and discussions that emerge from this event often influence central banking policies globally. For instance, themes such as the implications of artificial intelligence on markets and the role of central bank balance sheets in financial stability have been explored in depth before they are put into action in the “real world.”

As the world continues to navigate challenges like inflation, rising debt levels, and technological disruption, the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium remains a critical venue for shaping the future of global economic policy.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Related tags: Jackson Hole monetary policy Insights Interest rates Fed

