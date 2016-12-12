In a follow-up with our previous short-term analysis on the AUD/USD dated on 06 December 2016, “RBA Day - Further potential upside in AUD/USD” (click here for a recap), the pair had managed to hit our fist upside target/resistance at 0.7500 (printed a high of 0.7508) before it lost momentum and drifted sideways after the recent ECB’s “dovish intentions” to extend is QE programme beyond market consensus to December 2017 (and even longer if Eurozone’s economic activities deteriorate) instead of September 2017. These set of latest monetary policies actions/pledges from ECB had managed to revive USD strength seen across most of the majors.

Given that the most important central bank meeting, the outcome of the U.S. Fed FOMC is up this coming Wednesday, 14 December 2016 and we will now review the medium-term outlook for the AUD/USD. Market consensus has already priced in a 94.9% chance of a 25bps rate hike to take the policy Fed Fund rate to 0.75% based on the 30-day Fed Fund futures as at 09 December 2016. This will be the second rate hike (if Fed does not disappoint) since last December 2015 after much deliberations due to “external risks” as the Fed embarks its interest rate normalisation policy post 2009.

Interestingly, if we take look at the performance chart USD strength against the majors currencies from the start of 2016 till last Friday, 09 December 2016, the USD has strengthened the most against the GBP (up 15.5%) reinforced by the vote of Brexit and the recent “flash crash” while underperforming the most with the AUD and its “little brother”, the NZD, down 6.7% and 8.3% respectively.

The fundamental driver that is supporting the AUD and NZD is the higher interest rates differential against the USD where Australia’s policy cash rate and 10-year sovereign yield are at 1.5% and 2.87% versus US’s policy Fed Fund rate and 10-yield sovereign yield at 0.5% and 2.49% respectively. However, this yield differential advantage may come under pressure after this Wednesday, 14 December which translates to further potential downside in AUD/USD. Also, the latest Q3 GDP for Australia came in at a shocking decline of -0.5% q/q which was the first contraction since Q1 2011 and the steepest fall since Q4 2008. Thus, Australia central bank, RBA may start to be dovish again next year which can eventually further compress the current positive yield differential between AUD and USD.

(Click to enlarge chart)

Things to look out in this Fed FOMC meeting to support further USD strength

Accompanying policy statement – removal of the term “gradual adjustments in the stance of monetary policy” to reflect that the current economic activities are likely to cause inflation (PCE and core PCE) to increase and hit the 2% implied Fed target soon.

Economic data and “Fed Fund dot plot” projections – upward revision of PCE and core PCE inflation projections due to improving labour market conditions and the recent OPEC and non-OPEC production cut deal that could see WTI crude oil price stabilizes at the higher range of $50 to $60 per barrel. Secondly, previous declining prices of non-energy imports is likely to have stablished given that latest China factory-gate inflation (PPI) for November has jumped by 3.3% y/y, the highest since Q4 2011 that has reversed the risk of “import deflation” given that China is the third largest trading partner with the U.S.

Technical Outlook on AUD/USD

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key technical elements

Since hitting a high of 0.7508 on 08 December 2016, the AUD/USD has started to trace out the similar “Toppish fractals” formation as seen during the Sep 2016 to Nov 2016 period before its prior plunge of 6% to its recent low of 0.7306 seen on 21 November 2016 (see 4 hour chart)

The 4 hour RSI oscillator has displayed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region which suggests that upside momentum of price action has dissipated. This observation reinforces the risk of further downside pressure for the AUD/USD in the medium-term (1 to 3 weeks).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 0.7500

Pivot (key resistance): 0.7540/60

Supports: 0.7370 & 0.7306

Next resistance: 0.7600/7710

Conclusion

After an examination of both latest technical and fundamental factors, our earlier short-term bullish bias on the AUD/USD has been negated. Right now as long as the 0.7540/60 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the pair is likely to see a further potential decline to target the supports at 0.7370 follow by 0.7306 in the medium-term (1 to 3 weeks).

However, a clearance above the 0.7540/60 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate our preferred bearish bias to trigger a further squeeze up towards the next resistance at 0.7600/7710.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.