what has trump done to the markets get our take on why stocks may not be such a safe bet in 2017 184

The triumph of Donald Trump in the US Presidential election has had a massive impact on financial markets, both domestic and international. One of the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 20, 2016 11:33 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The triumph of Donald Trump in the US Presidential election has had a massive impact on financial markets, both domestic and international. One of the starkest impacts has been on the US stock market, with record highs for the Dow Jones and S&P 500 in the wake of ‘The Donald’s’ win.

The chart below, however, shows that Trump has had a big impact overseas too. It shows the spread between the volatility of JP Morgan’s emerging market FX ETF and the January contract of the Vix index, which measures volatility in the S&P 500.

As you can see, this spread has reached its highest ever level (it goes back to 2000), which suggests that investors believe EM FX is riskier than stocks in the current environment. In fairness, there is good reason for this to be the case, for now. Firstly, Trump’s policies are boosting US equity market sectors like finance and industrials as markets price in the potential for a massive fiscal boost under the Trump administration. Secondly, EM FX has been hit hard by the rising dollar and rising US Treasury yields.

But here lies the problem, now that this spread is at its widest level for 16 years, how much further can it go? Essentially a rising dollar and rising US Treasury yields are also bad news for US stocks, but the market is not concentrating on that right now. While we still think that US stocks could move higher, the rally may move into a more tortuous phase in 2017, when investors try to push the market higher even though they know the risks that could disrupt the rally.

This chart is useful to keep in your tool kit if you are trading stocks right now. When this spread peaks and turns lower it could be time to sell those long US equity positions. In the short term, it also suggests another tough start for EM FX in early 2017.

Figure 1:

20_12_chart1

Source: City Index and Bloomberg

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.