What Bulls and Bears are Saying as BYNDs IPO Goes Beyond Parabolic

BYND’s surge represents the largest one-day rally in an IPO since 2000 among companies with a market capitalization of at least $200M.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
May 3, 2019 1:00 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

With shares of the highly-anticipated ride-sharing company Lyft (LYFT) trading lower by nearly 20% from its late March IPO price, there was little to suggest investors had “irrational exuberance” heading into yesterday’s IPO of Beyond Meat (BYND).

Beyond Meat, a provider of plant-based meat alternatives, initially priced its IPO in the $19-$21 range before raising both the offering range ($23-$25) and number of shares (by 1 million) on strong demand earlier this week. Even that elevated price point failed to satiate investors’ demand, as shares rocketed higher by more than 160% in their first day of trade yesterday, followed by a bullish gap higher in today’s US session.

BYND’s surge represents the largest one-day rally in an IPO since 2000 among companies with a market capitalization of at least $200M.

Source: Dealogic

Below, we outline both the bull and bear cases for the stock moving forward:

The Bull Case

BYND sits at the crossroads of several major secular trends, including fears about climate change, a focus on healthier eating, and the growing popularity of veganism/vegetarianism. The first company to create a tasty, affordable alternative to traditional meat sources will capture a substantial portion of the massive global meat market, which is estimated at $1.4T annually.

Tyson Foods (TSN) is currently one of the leaders in the space and sports a market capitalization of more than $22B. Even after BYND’s surge yesterday, the company’s market cap is less than a fifth of TSN’s, and some analysts suggest BYND should eventually trade at a premium, given its stellar 20%+ gross margins.

The Bear Case

The bear case for the stock comes down to valuation. At just $88M in global revenue, the company trades at an astronomical 43X its current sales. While those sales are growing rapidly (170% from 2017 to 2018), the company nonetheless saw $19M post-tax operating loss last year.

Though the global meat market is massive, as we noted above, competition is heating up. Impossible Foods recently announced a deal to bring non-meat burgers to Burger King, and even Tyson is developing its own plant-based meat products.

After yesterday’s surge, BYND looks like it may be priced to perfection. The meat of the matter is this: while the stock could certainly grow into its lofty valuation, the company’s successful IPO will ironically draw even more competition into the space, potentially planting the seeds for disappointment moving forward.


Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Forecast: The Price Breaks the Two-Year Support Zone
December 20, 2024 04:14 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Defends Yearly Low to Keep RSI Above 30
December 20, 2024 02:45 PM
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
December 19, 2024 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
December 19, 2024 05:22 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
December 19, 2024 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
December 19, 2024 01:56 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.