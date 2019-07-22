Weekly Technical Outlook on Stock Indices Potential multi week corrective decline in progress

Your weekly dose of key technical charts on S&P 500, Nikkei 225, Hang Seng, ASX 200 & DAX.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 22, 2019 1:01 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P 500 – Medium-term top in place




click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 3000

Pivot (key resistance): 3020

Supports: 2910/04 & 2875

Next resistance: 3055 & 3088 (Fibonacci expansions)

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has shed -1.2% and broke its prior two weeks of positive closes. Also, it has failed to stage the residual push up towards 3045/55 to complete the primary degree impulsive up move sequence in place since Dec 2018 low (Elliot Wave/fractal analysis).

In our previous weekly outlook report (click here for a recap), we have highlighted the risk of a medium-term top in the making and the Index has indeed shaped the expected bearish breakdown from the “Ascending Wedge” range configuration support, retested its pull-back resistance of 3006 on last Fri, 19 Jul before it tumbled to retest its weekly low of 2971.  Key elements remain negative;

  • Last week’s losses in price action of the Index has occurred right on the upper boundary of a major “Expanding Wedge” configuration in place since Jan 2018.
  • The daily RSI oscillator has traced out a bearish divergence signal at an extreme overbought level of 73 which indicates a slow-down in medium-term upside momentum of price action.
  • From a contrarian opinion perspective, the VIX futures has dropped and reached a “complacency zone” of 12.80/10.10 where the risk of a multi-week corrective decline in the S&P 500 increases at this juncture.

Therefore, we maintain the bearish bias in any bounces below an adjusted key medium-term pivotal at 3020 for a further potential corrective down move to target the 2910/04 support follow by 2875 next (also the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 03 Jun low to 15 Jul 2019 high).

However, a clearance with a daily close above 3020 invalidates the bearish scenario for a squeeze up towards 3055 and even 3088.

Nikkei 225 – Corrective down move in progress within range configuration

click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 21540

Support: 20900/800

Next resistance: 21900/22000

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has broken below the 21500 key medium-term pivotal support and the bearish Ascending Wedge” range support where the residual push up scenario towards 219000/22000 has been invalidated.

Right now, the Index is likely to be undergoing a corrective decline within a major complex range configuration in place since Oct 2018 high of 24478. We flip to a bearish bias below the 21540 key medium-term pivotal resistance for a further potential push down to retest the 20900/800 support in the first step.

However, a daily close above 21540 invalidates the push down scenario to revive the bulls for a squeeze up towards the 21900/22000 resistance (also Fibonacci retracement/projection cluster).

Hang Seng – Mix elements, turn neutral



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Resistances: 29000 & 29500/700

Supports: 28300, 27800 & 26700

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Even though, the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has managed to hold the 28000 key medium-term pivotal support in the prior week but low conviction to stage the residual push up towards the 29500/700 resistance zone due to the bearish configuration seen in the S&P 500.

Therefore, we prefer to turn neutral now between 29000 and 28300. Only a daily close above 29000 revives the residual push up scenario to target 29500/700 next. On the flipside, a break with a daily close below 28300 opens up scope for a corrective decline towards the next support at 27800 follow by a further potential drop to retest 26700 (04 Jun 2019 swing low).

ASX 200 – Residual push up in progress



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 6600

Resistance: 6815/6850

Next support: 6380

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Australia 200 Index (proxy for the ASX 200 futures) has traded sideways above the 6590 key medium-term pivotal support.

No change on its key elements, we maintain the bullish bias with the adjusted key medium-term pivotal support now at 6600 for a potential residual push up to target the next resistance zone at 6815/50 (all-time high & Fibonacci expansion cluster) before a multi-week corrective decline materialises.

However, a break with a daily close below 6600 invalidates the bullish scenario to kick start the multi-week corrective down move sequence towards the next support at 6380.

DAX – Corrective down move in progress


click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance

Pivot (key resistance): 12500

Supports: 12200 (trigger) & 11900/800

Next resistance: 12800 (Fibonacci expansion/retracement cluster)

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has inched lower as expected and right now, it is hovering just above the 12200 downside trigger level.An hourly close below 12200 is likely to reinforce a potential multi-week corrective down move sequence to target the major support zone of 11900/800 in the first step.

However, a clearance with a daily close above the 12500 medium-term pivotal resistance invalidates the bearish scenario for a revival of bulls to set sight on the next resistance at 12800.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro & eSignal

 

Related tags: Germany 40 Wall Street Indices

Latest market news

View more
GBP plunges post BOE, ASX to gap lower as weak ISM rocks Wall Street
Yesterday 11:08 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook dims on soft data ahead of Apple and Amazon earnings
Yesterday 05:00 PM
NFP Preview: Are the Fed’s Fears of a Jobs Market Slowdown Justified?
Yesterday 02:19 PM
FTSE 100 outlook: BoE stresses caution after first cut since pandemic
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Wall Street, Crude oil, gold jump for joy on dovish Fed
Yesterday 04:03 AM
Yen surges, USD heads south on divergent Fed, BOJ policies
July 31, 2024 10:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Germany 40 articles

Research
DAX outlook: German index aims to reach new highs
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2024 11:00 AM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    DAX, FTSE China A50 analysis: Stocks plunge as rate cut bets trimmed
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 17, 2024 12:25 PM
      Research
      DAX outlook remains positive amid ECB rate cut expectations
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 10, 2024 12:00 PM
        Close-up of stock market board
        DAX outlook: Stocks in cautious mode ahead of FOMC
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 1, 2023 12:19 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.