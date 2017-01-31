S&P 500 – Potential final push up below 2326/35

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 2310

Pivot (key resistance): 2326/35

Supports: 2257/54, 2214 & 2178

Next resistance: 2365 (upper limit of major risk zone)

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the U.S. S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has staged the expected bullish breakout from its tight range in place since 07 January 2017 high and hit our first medium-term target/resistance at 2303 on 26 January 2017. Please click here for a recap on our prior weekly technical outlook.

Based on the current technical elements, the Index is now showing a sign of weariness as it heads into the major risk zone of 2335/65;

The daily RSI oscillator has traced out a bearish reversal “Head & Shoulders” configuration at its extreme overbought level which suggests that the medium-term upside momentum pf price action has started to abate.

Yesterday, the VIX futures has jumped by 7.9% from its “complacency zone of 12.80/10.10”. This intra-day percentage gain is the highest since 03 November 2016. From a contrary opinion analysis stand-point, it is a first sign of a “crack” on the S&P 500 where volatility has been treading downwards since post U.S Presidential election on 09 November 2016.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index is now likely to be undergoing a potential minor degree 5th wave holding above 2277 to complete the bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration in place since 11 February 2016 low and also the higher cycle degree wave (5) of V. The potential end targets are at 2310 and 2326/35.

Therefore, the Index may see a final potential push up first at this juncture (the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator had just exited from its oversold region as well) towards 2310 with a maximum limit set at the 2326/35 pivotal resistance. Thereafter, a potential decline is likely to materialise to retest 2257/54 before targeting the next support at 2214 in the first step.

On the other hand, a clearance above 2326/35 may negate the preferred bearish tone to see a further rally towards the upper limit of the major risk zone at 2365.

Nikkei 225 – Potential corrective rebound before new downleg

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 19380/460

Pivot (key resistance): 19520/75

Supports: 19000, 18700 & 18455/230

Next resistance: 19860/20000

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has indeed staged the expected corrective rebound towards 19380. It challenged the 19520 medium-term pivotal resistance before it had a bearish reaction on last Friday, 27 January 2016, U.S. session and did a follow-through yesterday, 30 January 2016. ). Please click here for a recap on our prior weekly technical outlook.

Technical elements for the medium-term remain unchanged and still advocate for another leg of potential down move. However, in the short-term (1 to 3 days), the Index may shape another corrective rebound first above the 19000 intermediate minor support which supporting technical elements as follow:

Based on the Elliot Waver Principal and fractal analysis, the decline from 26 January 2017 high of 19574 to the current 31 January 2017 intraday low of 19025 is likely to end of a bearish impulsive wave/cycle of a minor degree with potential target set at 19000. Therefore, the Index may start to see a potential corrective rebound/”dead cat bounce” above 19000 towards the 19380/460 intermediate resistance zone (61.8%/76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the current down move from 26 January 2017 high of 19574).

The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has already dipped into its oversold regjon which suggests that the downside momentum of the current down move is overstretched where a mean reversion of price action to the upside is likely to occur at this juncture.

Therefore, the Index may first see another round of potential “dead cat bounce” towards the intermediate resistance zone of 19380/460 with a maximum limit set at the 19520/75 medium-term pivotal resistance before another downleg materialises to target the supports at 18700 before 18455/230.

On the other hand, a clearance above 19520 is likely to negate the preferred bearish view to revive the “squeeze up” scenario towards the 19860/20000 major key resistance zone.

Hang Seng Index - Potential push up towards 24100 range resistance

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 23100

Pivot (key support): 22820

Resistances: 23640, 24100 & 24400/580

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has broken above the 23100 medium-term pivotal resistance we had in place, thus the preferred bearish scenario has been invalidated.

Technical elements have turned positive that advocate for a potential push up at this juncture;

The daily RSI oscillator has continued to inch upwards and even though it is approaching an extreme overbought level, there is still no sign of a bearish divergence signal. These observations suggest that medium-term upside momentum of price action remains intact.

On the shorter-term as seen on the 4 hour chart, the Index has started to evolve in a bullish ascending channel with its lower boundary (support) now at 23100.

Therefore, the Index may now see a minor dip first towards the intermediate support at 23100 because the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has turned down from its overbought zone. As long as the 22820 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index may see a further potential push up towards 23640 before 24100 (range top formed from the swing highs of 09 Sep/29 Sep/11 Oct 2016 & the ascending channel’s upper boundary).

On the other hand, failure to hold above 22820 is likely to be considered as a failure bullish breakout above the former descending trendlne resistance (depicted in dotted pink) to trigger a bearish revival towards the 23 December 2016 swing low area of 21500/400.

ASX 200 – Potential minor rebound before new downleg

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 5680/90

Pivot (key resistance): 5730

Supports: 5580/70 & 5400

Next resistance: 5830 & 6000 (key long-term resistance)

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Australia 200 Index (proxy for the ASX 200 futures) has shaped the expected corrective rebound and hit its target/resistance at 5710 (printed a high of 5721 on 26 January 2017. Thereafter, it did a bearish reaction and headed towards the first medium-term target/support of 5580/70 (printed a current intraday low of 5606 on 31 January 2017).

Technical elements remain bearish on the medium-term but we cannot rule out a potential minor rebound at this juncture;

The Index is now coming close to the first medium-term target/support zone of 5580/70.

The shorter-term (4 hour) Stochastic oscillator is now coming close to an extreme oversold level which indicates that the downside momentum of the current down move is overstretched where it faces the risk of a mean reversion of price action to the upside at this juncture.

Therefore, the Index may see a corrective rebound (dead cat bounce) first towards 5680/90 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent minor steep decline from 26 January 2017 high & the descending trendline resistance in place from 09 January 2017 high) before another downleg materialises to retest 5580/70 before targeting the next support at 5400.

However, a clearance above the tightened medium-term pivotal resistance of 5730 is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish scenario to see a squeeze up to retest 5830 before targeting the key long-term resistance at 6000.

DAX – Potential final push up towards 12020/12200 before correction

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 12020

Pivot (key resistance): 12200

Supports: 11610 & 11360/300

Next resistance: 12410

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has managed to burst above the 11800 upper limit of the neutrality range before it retraced its gains on last Friday, 27 January 2017.

Even though that the Index has staged a steep up move at the earlier part of last week and broke above the former minor swing high area of 11700 seen on 11 January 2017, we cautious on the up move at this juncture due to the follow technical elements;

The bullish breakout exit potential target from former multi-month choppy range configuration in place since 15 August 2016 high has been met at the 11800/12020 resistance zone (see daily chart).

The 11800/12020 resistance zone also confluences with a Fibonacci projection cluster (see daily chart).

The daily RSI oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its extreme overbought level which suggests that medium-term upside momentum of price action has deteriorated.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principle and fractal analysis, there is still a possibility of a potential final push up for the Index towards 12020 intermediate resistance holding above the 11610 intermediate support. In addition, the shorter-term (4 hour) Stochastic has dipped down into the oversold region. Thereafter, a correction may occur to target the next support at 11360/300 in the first step.

On the other hand, a clearance above 12200 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish scenario to see a further squeeze up towards the current all-time high area of 12410 seen in April 2015.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro & eSignal

