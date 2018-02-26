Weekly Technical Outlook on Major Stock Indices 26 Feb to 02 Mar 2018

S&P 500 – Broke above 2745, further potential upside ahead













Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 2725

Pivot (key support): 2690/83

Resistances: 2800/810 & 2877/80

Next support: 2540/30

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) continued its recovery process that started 2.5 weeks ago where it manged to hold above the 2540/30 major support zone. On Fri, 23 Feb, it staged a bullish breakout above the 2745 upside trigger as expected (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent steep decline from the current all-time of 29 Jan 2018 to 05 Feb 2018 U.S. session low) and recorded a daily close above 2745 on last Fri. Click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook.

Key technical elements remain positive as follow;

Last Fri, 23 Feb bullish breakout above 2745 ended with a closing level above 2745 as well as a daily bullish “Marubozu’ candlestick pattern that was seen on the cash S&P 500 index. Interestingly, it was formed right after a prior day “Inverted Hammer” candlestick on Thurs, 22 Feb. These observations represent positive sentiment in favour of the bulls after a pull-back from 16 Feb 2018 high.

Sector rotation analysis also advocates further potential upside for the Index. The high beta Technology sector which also has the highest sector weightage in the S&P 500 (aprrox.26%) has started to outperform the S&P500 as seen from its relative strength chart (based on the respective ETFs; XLK versus SPY) (refer to the 3rd chart).

The key medium-term support now rests at 2690/83 (22 Feb 2018 swing low, a Fibonacci cluster & the pull-back support of the former descending resistance from 29 Jan 2018 high) (see 4 hour chart).

Therefore as long as the 2690/83 tightened key medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a further potential up move target the next resistances of 2800/810 (former minor swing low area of 01 Feb 2018) follow by its current all-time high zone of 2877/80 in the first step.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 2683 should jeopardise the recovery scenario for a decline to retest the 2540/30 major support zone.

Nikkei 225 – Recovery process remains intact









Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 21850

Pivot (key support): 21570

Resistances: 22800/23000 (upside trigger), 24200 & 24540

Next support: 20800/600

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) had continued to inch higher from the key 20800/600 major support zone (up 8% so far as at 26 Feb current intraday high of 22249). Technical elements remain positive.

The Index has staged a bullish breakout above its minor descending resistance from 23 Jan 2018 high now turns pull-back support at 21850 which also confluences with a minor ascending trendline from 09 Feb 2018 U.S. session low (see 4 hour chart).

The key medium-term support now rests at 21570 (former congestion area from 07 Feb to 22 Feb 2018 & the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going recovery from 09 Feb 2018 U.S. session low to 26 Feb current intraday high) (see 4 hourt).

The daily RSI oscillator has continued to inch high and it is now attempting to break above the 50% level which suggests a revival of medium–term upside momentum.

Therefore, we maintain the bullish bias above the tightened key medium-term pivotal support now at 21570 for a further potential push up towards the 22800/23000 upside trigger (the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 23 Jan high to 09 Feb 2018 low & former range top from 09 Nov/18 Dec 201). A daily close above it opens up scope for a further upleg to retest its recent 20-year high of 24200 in the first step.

However, failure to hold above 21570 should negate the recovery process for a deeper slide to retest the 20800/600 major support zone.

Hang Seng – Further potential upside through bullish break









Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 31150

Pivot (key support): 30070

Resistances: 31800/32000 & 33430/530

Next support: 29070

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) had managed to stage a bullish breakout above its former descending resistance from 29 Jan 2018 high and a retest before it reversed up on last Fri, 23 Feb.

The Index has started to evolve within an ascending channel in place since 09 Feb 2018 low and the lower boundary of the ascending is now acting as a support at around 31150 (see 4 hour chart).

The key medium-term support now rests at 30070 which is defined by the former minor swing high area of 13 Feb 2018 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going up move from 09 Feb 2018 low to 21 Feb 2018 high (see 4 hour chart).

The daily RSI oscillator has continued to hover above the 50% level which indicates the medium-term upside momentum of price action remains intact.

Therefore as long as the 30070 key medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a further potential push up towards 31800/32000 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 29 Jan 2018 high to 09 Feb 2018 low & the gapped down formed on 06 Feb 2018) and above it reinforces an up move to retest the its current all-time high area of 33430/530 in the first step.

However, a break below 30070 support should negate the bullish tone for a slide to retest the 09 Feb 2018 swing low area of 29070.

ASX 200 – Bullish breakout above 5990 trigger level









Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 5980

Pivot (key support): 5950/30

Resistances: 6150/180 & 6350

Next support: 5780/670

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The Australia 200 Index (proxy for the ASX 200 futures) had managed to stage a bullish breakout above the 5990 upside trigger level and a daily close above it on last Fri, 24 Feb U.S. session.

Technical elements remain positive, thus we maintain the bullish bias above a tightened key medium-term pivotal support now at 5950/30 (close to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going up move from 09 Feb 2018 U.S. session low & the former minor swing high areas of 07 Feb/19 Feb 2018) for further potential up move to retest the 09 Jan 2018 swing high area of 6150/180 in the first step. A break above 6180 opens up scope for further potential rally towards 6350 (Fibonacci projection cluster).

On the other hand, a break below 5950/30 should negate the bullish tone for a slide back to retest the 5780/670 major support zone.

DAX – 12845 remains the upside trigger









Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 12370/280

Pivot (key support): 11900/800

Resistances: 12845 (upside trigger), 13140 & 13560

Next support: 10800

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Technical elements remain the same. The Index still needs to have a bullish break above the 12845 upside trigger (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the steep decline from 23 Jan 2018 high to 06 Feb 2018 low & the former range support from 15 Nov 2017 low) to reinforce a further potential up move towards towards the next resistance at 13140 (76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the steep decline from 23 Jan 2018 high to 06 Feb 2018 low) follow by the current all-time high area of 13560.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 11900/800 should invalidate the recovery scenario to open up scope a multi-month corrective down move to test the next support at 10800 in the first step.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro & eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.



















