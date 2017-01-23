weekly technical outlook on major stock indices 23 jan to 27 jan sp 500 at a critical juncture 18423
Pivot (key support): 2257/54
Resistances: 2303 & 2326/35
Next supports: 2214 & 2178
Last week, the U.S. S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has managed to hold the 2257/54 medium-term pivotal support and traded sideways for the whole week even after U.S. President Donald Trump’s “America First” Inauguration Day speech that lingered with an air of protectionism.
The Index has now started to display a “volatility squeeze” that has a relatively lowest/tightest value since 2010 which suggests that price action is now due for a breakout.
Technical elements from Elliot Wave Principal/fractal analysis are still advocating for a potential last upleg towards the key major risk zone of 2326/35 before a correction sets in. Right now as seen on the daily chart, there are now two latest negative technical signs that suggest the Index is fast approaching a major inflection zone before a correction materialises;
This coming week, we will see several heavy weights from the Technology and Materials sectors report their respective Q4 2016 earnings as follow:
As seen from the technical chart of the Materials ETF (XLB), it is still showing bullish elements to advocate for a further potential upleg towards the next resistances at 53.70 before 57.30. Even the Technology ETF (XLK) still has a bit of room for potential upside movement (4%) towards the upper limit of its key long-term resistance zone at 51.90. Therefore, these two sectors (Technology & Materials) may act as the catalyst for a potential bullish breakout on the S&P 500 from its current tight trading range.
Therefore, as long as the 2257/54 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape the potential final push up towards 2303 before 2326/35.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 2257/54 may invalidate the preferred bullish scenario to see the start of the pronounced correction to test the next supports at 2214 and 2178 in the first step.
Intermediate resistance: 19380
Pivot (key resistance): 19520
Supports: 18600 & 18455/230
Next resistance: 19860/20000
Last week, the Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has staged the expected bearish breakdown below 18930 and tumbled close to the first medium-term target/support at 18600 (printed a low of 18645 on 18 January 2017 before it staged a rebound). Please click here for a recap on our prior weekly technical outlook.
Current technical elements are suggesting a potential rebound before a new downleg materialises;
Therefore, the Index may see another round of potential “dead cat bounce” towards the intermediate resistance at 19380 with a maximum limit set at the 19520 medium-term pivotal resistance before another downleg materialises to target the supports at 18600 before 18455/230.
However, a clearance above 19520 is likely to negate the preferred bearish view to revive the “squeeze up” scenario towards the 19860/20000 major key resistance zone.
Pivot (key resistance): 23100
Supports: 22460 & 22130/21920
Next resistance: 24100
The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has attempted to stage a push up but failed right at the 23100 medium-term pivotal resistance as expected. Please click here for a recap on our prior weekly technical outlook.
Technical elements remain unchanged. As long as the 23100 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see further potential downside pressure to test the supports at 22460 before 22130/21920 in the first step.
On the other hand, a clearance above 23100 may invalidate the preferred bearish scenario to see a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 24100.
Intermediate resistance: 5710
Pivot (key resistance): 5765
Supports: 5580/70 & 5400
Next resistance: 5830 & 6000 (key long-term resistance)
The Australia 200 Index (proxy for the ASX 200 futures) has tumbled as expected and almost hit the medium-term target/support at 5580 (printed an intraday low of 5606 for today, 23 January 2017). Please click here for a recap on our prior weekly technical outlook.
Current technical elements are suggesting a potential rebound before a new downleg materialises;
Therefore, the Index may see a potential “dead cat bounce” at this juncture towards the intermediate resistance at 5710 with a maximum limit set at the 5765 medium-term pivotal resistance before another downleg materialises to target the supports at 5580/70 before 5400.
On the other hand, a clearance above 5765 is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish view for a squeeze up to retest 5830 before targeting the key long-term resistance at 6000.
Resistances: 11800, 12020 & 12200
Supports: 11360 & 10810
Last week, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has traded sideways within the 11800 and 11360 neutrality range.
Technical elements remain mixed and only a break (daily close) above 11800 is likely to see a potential push up towards 12020 and even 12200 next.
