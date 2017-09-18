Weekly Technical Outlook on Major Stock Indices 18 Sep to 22 Sep 2017

S&P 500 – Bullish impulsive upleg remains in progress, eyeing another potential new all-time high













Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 2498/95

Pivot (key support): 2489

Resistances: 2516/22 & 2525/28

Next support: 2454/50

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had rallied as expected and hit the first/intermediate resistance at 2485/90.

Thereafter, it traded sideways in a tight range of 0.4% before it surged again on last Friday, 15 September 2017 and printed a fresh all-time high of 2500. Click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook.

Current key elements are as follow;

The daily RSI oscillator has continued to inch higher from its support at the 53% level and it still has further room to manoeuvre to the upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level. These observations suggest that medium-term upside momentum of price action remains intact.

The key medium-term support now rests at 2489 which is defined by the former swing high of 09 August 2017 that has been tested and held on last Thursday, 14 September (U.S. session) as well as the lower boundary of a short-term ascending channel (depicted in green) in place since 29 August 2017 low (see 4 hour chart).

The key medium-term resistances are 2516/22 follow by 2525/28 next (upper boundary of the aforementioned short-term ascending channel & a Fibonacci projection cluster) (see 4 hour chart).

Based on sector rotation analysis, another cyclical sector, the Industrials has started to outperform the benchmark S&P 500 where the Industrials/S&P 500 ratio (based on its ETF) has staged a bullish breakout from its former descending trendline resistance in place since 10 August 2017. Right now, the Financials sector is now showing signs of outperformance as the Financials/S&P 500 ratio (based on its ETF) have started to inch higher since 08 September 2017 and it is now testing its key descending trendline resistance in place since 04 August 2017.

The medium-term uptrend from 21 August 2017 low remains intact above the tightened key medium-term pivotal support now at 2489. The Index is likely to see another round of potential bullish impulsive upleg to target the next resistances at 2516/22 and 2525/28 next.

However, failure to hold above 2489 may jeopardise the current bullish tone to see deeper corrective decline towards the next support at 2454/50 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going rally from 29 Aug 2017 low + former swing high areas of 23/25 Aug 2017).

Nikkei 225 – Bullish exit from 19800 range resistance

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 20000

Pivot (key support): 19900

Resistances: 20180 & 20300/340

Next support: 19740

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) had staged a bullish exit from the 19800 range resistance in line with the breakout of the USD/JPY from its parallel range resistance of 110.50/111.00.

The daily RSI oscillator of the Index continues to be bullish and it still has further room to manoeuvre to the upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level at 80%. These observations suggest that upside momentum of price action remains intact.

Therefore, as long as the 19900 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a further potential push up to target the significant resistance of 20300/340 (range top in place since June 2017 + 1.618 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 29 Aug 2017 low to 01 Sep 2017 high projected from 08 Sep 2017 low ).

On the other hand, a break below 19900 may negate the bullish tone to see a slide to test the next support at 19740.

Hang Seng – Continues to evolve within a bullish configuration









Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 27890

Pivot (key support): 27470

Resistances: 28570/700 & 29300

Next support: 27000/26830

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) had traded sideways before it tumbled towards the predefined key medium-term pivotal support of 27400 on Friday, 15 September (printed a low of 27483). Thereafter, it recovered within the same day and erased off all its initial loss which indicates that the medium-term uptrend from 05 July 2017 low remains intact.

Current key elements are as follow;

The Index has staged a bullish breakout from its former minor descending trendline resistance from 30 August 2017 in today (18 September) Asian session now turns pull-back support at 27890 (see 4 hour chart).

The key medium-term support rests at 27470 which is defined by last week swing low and the swing low areas of 06/07 September 2017 (see 4 hour chart).

The medium-term resistances are 28570/700 follow by 29300 (upper boundary of the ascending channel in place since 05 July 2017 low & a Fibonacci projection) (see daily & 4 hour charts).

Therefore, as long as the 27470 key medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a further potential upleg to target the next resistance at 28570/700 follow by 29300 next.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 27470 should negate the bullish tone to see an extension of the corrective decline from 30 August 2017 high towards the next support at 27000/26830 (the swing low area of 11 Aug 2017 & the major long-term ascending trendline in place since 28 Dec 2016 low).

ASX 200 – Still stuck within the range configuration of 5805 & 5680/660









Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Resistances: 5805, 5900 & 5950/6000

Supports: 5680/660 & 5615/5580

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Australia 200 Index (proxy for the ASX 200 futures) had tested the 5680/660 significant “Symmetrical Triangle” range support again before it staged a rebound on Friday, 15 September.

No change, we remain neutral and only a clear break (daily close) below the 5680/660 significant “Symmetrical Triangle” range support (now confluences with the major ascending channel support in place since 10 Feb 2016 low) is likely to open up scope for a potential corrective decline towards next support at the 5615/5580 zone in the first step.

DAX – Further potential upside









Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 12540

Pivot (key support): 12340

Resistances: 12670 & 12890/955

Next support: 12040

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) had rallied as expected and hit the intermediate resistance zone of 12550/570 before it traded in a sideway range of 0.7%.

Technical elements remain positive and the key medium-term pivotal support is shifted up to 12340 for a further potential up move towards the next resistances at 12670 and 12890/955 next (current all-time high printed in 19 Jun 2017, the upper boundary of a short-term ascending channel from 29 Aug 2017 low & a Fibonacci projection cluster).

On the other hand, a break below 12340 is likely to negate the bullish tone for a deeper corrective decline to retest the 12040 support (the pull-back support of the former descending channel resistance from 20 Jun 2017 high & the minor swing low areas of 04/06 Sep 2017).

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro & eSignal

