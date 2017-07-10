S&P 500 – Start of a potential new bullish implusive upleg

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 2425/20

Pivot (key support): 2403

Resistances: 2440, 2457 & 2467/76

Next support: 2354

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had another round of pull-back (1.1%) to print a weekly low of 2408 before it staged a recovery on last Friday to end the week with a slight gain of 0.08%. Click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook.

No major changes in technical elements for the Index and an important highlight to mention will be the state of the technology stocks from a technical analysis perspective as follow:

The recent sell-off seen in growth related technology stocks since 09 June 2017 due to “high valuations concerns) had started to exhibit bullish reversal elements (refer to our “Chart of day” article on Nasdaq 100 published earlier on last Friday, 07 July). In addition, the broader based S&P Technology sector ETF (XLK) has also exhibited positive elements at its key medium-term pivotal support zone of 54.25/53.70 as the daily RSI oscillator has rebounded from a corresponding key ascending support now at the 43% level that has led to prior significant bullish reversal in price actions seen on 14 Nov/27 Jun/20 Jan 2016 coupled with a weekly bullish “Dragonfly Doji” candlestick pattern (refer to the 3 rd chart).

published earlier on last Friday, 07 July). In addition, the broader based S&P Technology sector ETF (XLK) has also exhibited positive elements at its key medium-term pivotal support zone of 54.25/53.70 as the daily RSI oscillator has rebounded from a corresponding key ascending support now at the 43% level that has led to prior significant bullish reversal in price actions seen on 14 Nov/27 Jun/20 Jan 2016 coupled with a weekly bullish “Dragonfly Doji” candlestick pattern (refer to the 3 chart). A potential medium-term recovery in the recent battered down technology stocks should be a positive catalyst for the overall U.S. stock market to stage a fresh new bullish impulsive upleg.

Therefore, we are maintaining our bullish bias on the S&P 500 Index above the 2403 medium-term pivotal support and a break above the 2440 acceleration level is likely to open up scope for a potential bullish impulsive upleg to target new all-time high levels of 2457 follow by 2467/76 next.

However, failure to hold above 2403 should invalidate the preferred bullish scenario to trigger a corrective decline to retest the next support at 2354 in the first step.

Nikkei 225 – Consolidation above supports for another round potential upleg

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 20000/19900

Pivot (key support): 19740

Resistances: 20500/680 & 20950/21100

Next supports: 19280 & 18860/640

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) had staged another dip to test the 20000/19900 intermediate support zone and managed to held above it.

No major changes in technical element. We maintain our initial bullish bias above the 19740 medium-term pivotal support for another round of potential impulsive upleg to target the next resistances at 20500/660 follow by 20950/21100 next.

However, a break (daily close) below 19740 is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish scenario to trigger a corrective decline towards the next supports at 19280 and even 18660/640 (gap that was formed after the outcome of the 1st round of the French presidential election).

Hang Seng – Maintain bullish bias above 25300/25000 support

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 25300

Pivot (key support): 25000

Resistances: 25940, 26335/400 & 26960

Next support: 23700/400

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) had staged a pull-back of 2.4% at the start of the week to print a low of 25197 seen on 05 July 2017 reinforced by the latest North Korea’s missile test launch that could magnify geopolitical risks around the North Asian region.

Interestingly, the initial sell-off of the Index had managed to stall at the medium-term ascending channel support in place since 28 December 2016 low which is also very close to our predefined 25000 medium-term pivotal support. Click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook.

No major changes in technical elements and we are maintaining our bullish bias for the Index as long as the 25000 medium-term pivotal support holds. We have added an potential upside acceleration level at 25940 (minor swing high areas of 26 June/29 June 2017 & the minor descending trendline resistance from 09 June 2017 high) and a break above it is likely to increase the bullish conviction to open up scope for another round of potential bullish impulsive upleg to target the next resistances at 26335/400 follow by 26960 next.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 25000 may jeopardise the preferred bullish bias to trigger a corrective decline towards the next support at the 23700/400 zone (former congestion swing lows area of 09 March/19 April 2017 & the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going up move since 28 December 2016 low).

ASX 200 – 5805/5822 remains the key resistance

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 5770/90

Pivot (key resistance): 5805/5822

Supports: 5690, 5736 & 5615/5580

Next resistances: 5904 & 6000

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Australia 200 Index (proxy for the ASX 200 futures) had shaped the expected initial minor corrective rebound to hit our predefined 5770/90 intermediate resistance zone (printed a high of 5792 on 04 July 2017 in the European session) before a bearish reaction materialised in the later part of the week. Click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook.

Current key elements as follow:

The near-term intermediate support now rests at 5690 which is defined by the minor ascending trendline from 08 June 2017 low (see 4 hour chart).

The daily RSI oscillator has remained below its corresponding resistance at the 50% level. In addition, the shorter-term 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its overbought region. These observations suggest that medium-term downside momentum of price action remains intact.

The key medium-term support remains at the 5615/5580 zone which is defined by the 07 February 2017 swing low pull-backed support & the 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the decline from 02 May 2017 high to 08 June 2017 low projected from the corrective rebound high seen on 14 June 2017).

Therefore, we are maintaining our bearish bias below the 5805/5822 medium-term pivotal resistance and added a 5690 downside acceleration level. A break below 5690 increases the conviction for a further potential bearish impulsive downleg to retest the 08 June 2017 swing low area of 5736 before targeting the support zone of 5615/5580 next.

However, a clearance above 5822 is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish scenario to see a further squeeze up towards the next resistance at 5904 (swing high area of 04 May/11 May 2017).

DAX – Mixed elements, turn neutral between 12730 & 12310

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Supports: 12310 & 12250/12090

Resistances: 12730, 12955 & 13130/255

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has shaped a minor rebound at the start towards the 12490 (printed a high of 12499 on 05 July 2017) before it tumbled to retest the recent 30 June 2017 minor swing low area of 12311 on 06 July 2017 .

Last week’s downleg low of 12314 came close to our expected upper limit corrective downside target of 12250 (0.5% difference). Click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook.

Current key technical elements are as follow:

The recent decline seen in the daily RSI oscillator has managed to stall at a corresponding ascending trendline support at the 35% level. This support has managed to lead to a significant bullish reversal seen in the price action of the Index in the past (depicted by the blue boxes) on 24 June 2016 (Brexit) and 09 November 2016 (post U.S. presidential election).

The recent bearish breakdown from its mini “Double Top” configuration has almost met its potential exit target of 12310 (last week’s low in price action of the Index was 12314 (see 4 hour chart).

Price action of the Index still remains below the former neckline of the aforementioned “Double Top” now turns pull-back resistance at 12730. It also confluences with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the prior decline seen from 20 June 2017 high to 30 June 2017 low (see 4 hour chart).

Based on the Elliot Wave principal and fractal analysis, the on-going intermediate corrective down move, wave 4 may have seen its cyclical low last week at 12314. A presignal to kick-start a potential intermediate degree bullish impulsive up move wave 5 of 3/.

Therefore due to mix elements, we have decided to turn neutral at this juncture between 12730 and 12310. On a break (daily close) above 12730 is likely to validate a potential bullish impulsive upleg for the Index to retest the 20 June 2017 swing high of 12955 (current all-time high) first before targeting 13130/255 next.

