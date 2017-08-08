S&P 500 – Mixed elements, remain neutral













Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Resistances: 2490/95 & 2524

Supports: 2445 & 2408/2403

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 3 to print a fresh new all-time high of 22,092 on last Friday, 04 August, the higher beta indices such as the tech heavy Nasdaq 100 and Russell 2000 (small caps) were not showing similar positive movement.

Thus, coupled with mix technical elements seen in the S&P 500, we remain neutral between 2490/95 and 2445. Only a clear break below (daily close) below 2445 is likely to open up scope for a corrective decline to retest the 2408/2403 support in the first step (the swing low areas of 30 June/07 July 2017 & the lower boundary of the aforementioned short-term ascending channel).

Nikkei 225 – Due for a potential bullish breakout from 2 month range













Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 19900

Pivot (key support): 19740

Resistances: 20300, 20680 & 20950/21100

Next support: 19280

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) had continued to trade in a sideways movement within its contracting/triangle range configuration in place since 02 June 2017. Current key elements as follow;

The aforementioned range configuration limits stands at 19900 (support) and 20300 (resistance) (see 4 hour chart).

The key medium-term support remains at 19740 which is defined by the 15 June 2017 swing low and the ascending trendline from the 24 June 2014 major low (see daily chart)

Based on the intermarket analysis, the USD/JPY had managed to stage a rebound from its significant range support of 110.10/109.30 in place since 17 April 2017 and shows further potential upside to retest its range resistance of 114.50/115.00. Since the USD/JPY has a high direct correlation with the Nikkei 225, a potential up move in USD/JPY can translate into similar rise in the Nikkei 225.

Therefore, as long as the 19740 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index may stage a bullish breakout from its three- month long of sideways range configuration. A break above 20300 is likely to increase the conviction for a further potential up move to target the next resistances at 20680 and 20950/21100 next.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 19740 may invalidate the preferred bullish breakout bias for a further corrective decline towards the next support at 19280 (18 May 2017 swing low & the pull-back support of the former range resistance from 04 Jan 2017).

Hang Seng – Cautious, approaching 27840 medium term resistance









Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Resistances: 27840/930 & 28570

Supports: 26970 & 2600

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) had rallied as expected and almost met the expected upside target/medium-term resistance of 27840 as printed a high of 27740 on 02 August. Click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook. Current key elements as follow:

The Index has surged by close to 30% from its 28 December 2016 low which made the current medium-term (multi-week) uptrend the largest in terms of magnitude since the major (multi-month) uptrend in place since 11 February 2016 low. Therefore, the on-going up move is being overextended where the risk of a corrective mean reversion decline increases (see daily chart).

Moreover the 27840 predefined medium-term resistance is being defined by a confluence of elements. The upper boundaries of both ascending channels from 28 December 2016 and 11 February 2016 respectively and a Fibonacci projection cluster at the 27840/930 zone.

However, there is still no clear signs of a bullish exhaustion in terms of momentum as the daily RSI oscillator continues to hover above its overbought region without a bearish divergence signal (see daily chart).

Therefore, we have decided to turn neutral now between 27840/930 and 26970. Only a clear break below 26970 is likely to open up scope for a corrective decline to target the next support at 26000 (the former swing high area of 09 Jun 2017 & the ascending channel support from 28 Dec 2016 low).

ASX 200 – Sideways between 5805/822 & 5680









Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Resistances: 5805/822 & 5904

Supports: 5680, 5625 & 5615/5580

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The Australia 200 Index (proxy for the ASX 200 futures) had continued to trade sideways within its “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration in place since 14 June 2017.

No change in major technical elements and we have decided to turn neutral between 5805/822 and 5680. Only a clear break (daily close) below the 5680 “Symmetrical Triangle” range support is likely to open up scope for a corrective decline to target the next supports at 5625 (08 June 2017 swing low area) before the 5615/5580 zone (the major ascending channel support from 10 February 2016 low).

DAX - Potential recovery above 12090 key support













Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 12180

Pivot (key support): 12090

Resistances: 12435 (upside trigger), 12680 & 12955

Next support: 11500/400

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) had managed to stage a rebound from its 12090 medium-term support but it remained below an intermediate resistance of 12435 (the upper boundary of a descending channel in place since 20 June 2017. Current key elements as follow;

The key medium-term support remains at 12090 which is defined by the major ascending channel support in place since 24 June 2016 low and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the multi-month up move from 24 June 2016 low to 20 June 2017 high (see daily chart).

Based on intermarket analysis, the movement of the EUR/USD has a significant indirect correlation with DAX where its current rolling 30-day Pearson correlation stands at -0.66. These observations suggest that an upward movement in the EUR/USD will have a negative impact of the DAX and vice versa. The latest technical elements of the EUR/USD are advocating for a potential corrective decline below a significant medium-term resistance zone of 1.1915/1960 towards 1.1615 which implies that the DAX is likely to see a further push up from its 12090 key medium-term support (refer to the last chart on EUR/USD).

Therefore, as long as the 12090 key medium-term pivotal supports holds and a break above the 12435 intermediate resistance, the Index is likely to see a further recovery to retest 12680 before the current all-time area of 12955.

However, failure to hold above 12090 may unleash a deeper corrective decline to target the next support at 11500/400.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro & eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

























Therefore, as long as the 19740 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index may stage a bullish breakout from its three- month long of sideways range configuration. A break above 20300 is likely to increase the conviction for a further potential up move to target the next resistances at 20680 and 20950/21100 next.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 19740 may invalidate the preferred bullish breakout bias for a further corrective decline towards the next support at 19280 (18 May 2017 swing low & the pull-back support of the former range resistance from 04 Jan 2017).

Hang Seng – Cautious, approaching 27840 medium term resistance

Therefore, as long as the 19740 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index may stage a bullish breakout from its three- month long of sideways range configuration. A break above 20300 is likely to increase the conviction for a further potential up move to target the next resistances at 20680 and 20950/21100 next.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 19740 may invalidate the preferred bullish breakout bias for a further corrective decline towards the next support at 19280 (18 May 2017 swing low & the pull-back support of the former range resistance from 04 Jan 2017).

Hang Seng – Cautious, approaching 27840 medium term resistance

Therefore, as long as the 19740 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index may stage a bullish breakout from its three- month long of sideways range configuration. A break above 20300 is likely to increase the conviction for a further potential up move to target the next resistances at 20680 and 20950/21100 next.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 19740 may invalidate the preferred bullish breakout bias for a further corrective decline towards the next support at 19280 (18 May 2017 swing low & the pull-back support of the former range resistance from 04 Jan 2017).

Hang Seng – Cautious, approaching 27840 medium term resistance







