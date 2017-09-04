Weekly Technical Outlook on Major Stock Indices 04 Sep to 08 Sep 2017

S&P 500 – Start of a new potential bullish impulsive upleg













Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 2460

Pivot (key support): 2453

Resistances: 2485/90 & 2516/22

Next supports: 2422 & 2408/2403

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

In the first half of last week, the S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had tumbled towards our intermediate support/first target of 2417 (printed a low of 2542 on 29 Aug) in the aftermath of the North Korean missile test.

Thereafter, it staged a bullish reversal and broke above the 2462 key medium-term pivotal resistance which indicated that the corrective decline phase from its current all-time high of 2490 had been negated. Click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook. Current key elements are as follow;

The daily RSI oscillator has reintegrated back above its former corresponding support at 51% level which suggests that medium-term upside momentum of price action has resurfaced (see daily chart).

The next key medium-term resistance after the current all-time high of 2490 stands at the 2516/22 zone which is defined by the upper boundary of a medium-term ascending channel in place since 27 March 2017 low and the 0.618 Fibonacci projection of an up move from 27 June 2016 low to 01 March 2017 high projected from 27 March 2017 low (see daily chart).

Sector rotation analysis has indicated that the S&P Technology sector has continued to outperform the benchmark S&P 500 since its current all-time high of 2490 seen 08 August 2017. In the past 4 weeks, the Technology sector was only the sole “fort” that is defending the bulls and interestingly, another key sector, the Consumer Discretionary has started to outperform the S&P 500 as seen from its relative strength ratio. These observations suggest that the S&P 500 may start to stage a bullish impulsive upleg phase as more key sectors are participating in the up move seen last week (see last chart).

The key medium-term support now rests at 2453 which is defined by the former swing high area of 23 August 2017 and close to the 50% Fibonacci retracement of last week’s rally from 29 August 2017 low (see 4 hour chart).

Therefore as long as the 2453 key medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see the start of a new potential bullish upleg to retest 2485/90 before targeting the next resistance at the 2516/22 zone.

However, failure to hold above 2453 should invalidate the up move and see another round of choppy movement to retest the 21/28 August 2017 swing low areas of 2422 and even the next support at 2408/2403 (the intersection of both the lower boundaries of the aforementioned medium-term ascending channel and long-term ascending channel from 11 Feb 2016 low).

Nikkei 225 – Sideways between 19270 & 19800













Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Resistances: 19800, 20110 & 20300

Supports: 19270, 19050 & 18860

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) had indeed staged the expected drop and hit the intermediate support/first target of 19050 (printed a low of 19053 on 29 August) in the first half of last week.

Thereafter, it reversed up from its 19053 low but it remained below the 19800 key medium-term pivotal resistance. Click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook.

Current technical elements are mixed at the moment and even intermarket analysis in conjunction with the USD/JPY is not supporting a further potential down move at this juncture as the technical elements of USD/JPY suggest a potential range bound environment between 111.00 and 108.30/15.

Therefore, we turn neutral first between 19800 and 19270 on the Index. Only clear break above 19800 (daily close) is likely to open up scope for a further potential up move to target the next resistance at 20100 and even the 20300 significant range resistance from 20 June 2017,

Hang Seng – Continues to evolve within a bullish trend above 27600/27000 support









Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 27600

Pivot (key support): 27000

Resistance: 28570/700

Next support: 26000

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

No major changes on its technical elements. As long as the 27000 key medium-term pivotal support holds, the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) is likely to see a further potential up move to target the next resistance at the 28570/700 zone.

On the other hand, a break below 27600 should invalidate the potential up move to reinstate a corrective decline towards the next support at 26000.

ASX 200 – Still stuck within a range

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Resistances: 5805/822 & 5904

Supports: 5680, 5625 & 5615/5580

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The Australia 200 Index (proxy for the ASX 200 futures) had tested the 5680 significant “Symmetrical Triangle” range support again on 29 August 2019 but it did not have a daily close below it and traded above 5680 for the second half of last week.

No change, we remain neutral and only a clear break (daily close) below the 5680 significant “Symmetrical Triangle” range support is likely to open up scope for a potential corrective decline towards next supports at 5625 (08 June 2017 swing low area) before the 5615/5580 zone.

DAX – Mix elements; turn neutral & watch the 12340 resistance









Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Resistances: 12340, 12670 & 12955

Supports: 11800 & 11500/400

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) had tumbled as expected on almost met our medium-term support/target at 11800 (printed a low of 11867 on 29 August) before it staged a minor rebound of 2.6% to print a high of 12193 on last Friday, 01 September. Click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook.

Technical elements have turned mix at this juncture. On the positive side, the daily RSI oscillator has started to flash out bullish divergence signal which indicates that the downside momentum of the on-going medium-term decline from its 20 June 2016 current all-time high has started to abate where a potential bullish reversal may occur. Secondly, the EUR/USD has shaped a weekly bearish Japanese candlestick pattern, “Shooting Star” at its 1.2060/70 medium-term resistance, thus the EUR/USD faces the risk of a medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) corrective decline at this juncture. Given its indirect correlation with the DAX, a further potential corrective decline in EUR/USD is likely to translate into a positive price movement for the DAX.

On the negative side, the Index is still below its medium-term resistance of 12340 and the upper boundary of a descending channel in place since 20 June 2016 high.

Therefore, we prefer to turn neutral at this juncture between 11800 and 12340. Only a clear break above 12340 (daily close) is likely to trigger a potential bullish impulsive upleg towards the next resistances at 12670 and 12955 next.

