Weekly COT USD Bulls Shed $10 Billion

A summary of the weekly Commitment of Traders Report (COT) from CFTC to show market positioning among large speculators.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 12, 2020 10:48 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


Read our guide on how to interpret the weekly COT report


As of Tuesday 7th January:

  • Net-long exposure to USD fell to $4.3 billion. At -$10.2 billion from the prior week, it’s the least bullish investors have been to the dollar since June 2018.
  • Traders were the most bullish on GBP since May 2018.
  • Large speculators were on the cusp of flipping net-long on NZD.
  • Traders were their least bearish on JPY in nearly 3-months.



USD: With traders shedding -$10.2 billion in net-long exposure, it’s the largest weekly change since June 2018 and the largest negative decline since June 2015. It’s also the least bullish traders have been on the dollar in 19-months, since traders flipped to net-long. (Not) QE is certainly having an impact on the dollar, or at least traders perception of it, so perhaps this theme will persist until the Fed fix the issues in the repo market.


AUD: Net-short exposure has fallen to its lowest level in 2-months, and near similar levels seen in January 2019. And the timing is curious, given the RBA could very well cut rates early February. Still, perhaps this will provide bears with better price to consider short traders, particularly if inflation and / or employment data misses the mark ahead of RBA’s first meeting of the year.


NZD: Traders are on the cusp of flipping to net-long exposure. Moreover, we’ve seen a healthy rise of gross long exposure after shorts were culled between September and December. We continue to expect RBNZ to hold rate through Q1 so core view on NZD remains bullish.



As of Tuesday 7th January:

  • Copper traders flipped to net-short exposure after just 3-week net long.
  • Bullish exposure to platinum hit yet another record high.
  • WTI traders were their most bullish since August 2018.




WTI: Whilst traders increased their bullish exposure to a 17-month high, it should be noted that tensions were high in the Middle East which supported oil prices. Yet with WTI’s failure to close above $64 and roll over, it trades back within range and we’d expect positioning to reflect this in the next report. This means range-trading strategies are preferred whilst prices remain below $64 - $65.


Related tags: Commodities Crude Oil Dollar Forex Euro Gold USD

Latest market news

View more
2025 AUD/USD Technical Outlook Preview
Today 04:00 PM
2025 AUD/USD Fundamental Outlook Preview
Yesterday 08:00 PM
2025 Gold Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 02:00 PM
2025 Gold Fundamental Outlook Preview
Yesterday 07:00 AM
2025 EUR/USD Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 02:00 AM
2025 EUR/USD Outlook Fundamental Preview
December 24, 2024 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

gold_06
2025 Gold Technical Outlook Preview
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    gold_02
    2025 Gold Fundamental Outlook Preview
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 07:00 AM
      Oil extraction
      2025 Crude Oil Outlook Technical Preview
      By:
      December 24, 2024 04:00 PM
        Oil drilling in sea
        2025 Crude Oil Fundamental Preview
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        December 24, 2024 01:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.