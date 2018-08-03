Week ahead two more central banks and a handful of data

After a significantly busy week, things are understandably going to be quieter next week.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 3, 2018 1:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

After a significantly busy week, things are understandably going to be quieter next week. After all, we’ve already had three major central bank rate decisions from the likes of the BoJ, BoE and Fed and also some really important economic data, including the US nonfarm payrolls report. But despair not, we will still have two more central bank meetings to look forward to in the first half of the week and some rather important economic data at the end of the week, too.

Could the RBA turn hawkish?

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will make its rate decision on Tuesday while the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will follow suit on Wednesday evening (or Thursday morning NZ time). Neither central banks are expected to make any changes, so interest rates in Australia and New Zealand are likely to remain at 1.5 and 1.75 per cent, respectively. But the Aussie and/or kiwi could move nonetheless, particularly if one or both of these central banks drop their dovish views.

While recent New Zealand data have been mixed, Australian macro figures over the past couple of months have been rather good. For example, the latest quarterly GDP came in at 1.0% in early June which was better than expected and double the figure from the previous quarter, although quarterly CPI was in line at 0.5 per cent. What’s more, retail sales have grown by 0.4% for a few months in a row now and have been better than expected on all those occasions. More importantly, Aussie employment rose sharply by 50,900 month-over-month, easily surpassing expectations. These macro pointers suggest the Aussie economy is perhaps gaining momentum and if the run can be sustained then inflation could accelerate in the months ahead. This may make the RBA a little bit more hawkish at this particular meeting. If so, then there is a good chance that the Aussie may rally.

Handful of market-moving data on Friday

Also next week, we will have a handful of very important economic data. Among them will be the quarterly GDP estimates from Japan and the UK, both on Friday. The Japanese economy is expected to have expanded by 0.3% in the second quarter compared to a contraction of 0.2% in Q1. The UK economy is expected to have expanded by 0.4% compared to its rather weak 0.2% performance in the first three months of the year. If GDP readings from these nations turn out to be stronger then the yen and pound could benefit, especially in light of the BoJ’s tweaking of QE purchases which has resulted in JGB yields rising and the BoE’s rate hike this week.  Also on Friday, we will have important macro data from North America: US Consumer Price Index (CPI) measure of inflation is expected to show a 0.2% month-over-month reading, while Canadian employment figures could show another surprise after the 31,800 print last month.

Overall, next week is going to be quieter in terms of data releases, but we could still witness sizeable moves in the FX and other markets nonetheless. The handful of macro data and two central bank meetings should provide plenty of volatility for traders.

AUD/USD in focus

The AUD/USD is our featured chart for next week. We think there is a decent chance for it to break higher as recent improvement in Aussie data could see the RBA turn hawkish or at least less dovish than expected. The fact price has held above the long-term 61.8% Fibonacci level is also supporting the bullish view, although we have not yet seen a clean break of resistance, which, in this case, comes in around the 0.7450 area.


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.