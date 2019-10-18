Week Ahead in Oil Earnings Season Will Provide Clues About Demand

The US earnings season is beginning to provide some useful glimpses into where real oil demand is positioned

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 18, 2019 2:18 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Week Ahead in Oil: Earnings Season Will Provide Clues About Demand

The US earnings season is beginning to provide some useful glimpses into where real oil demand is positioned. According to the US Energy Information Agency, 69% of all the petroleum bought in the US (or 14.16 million barrels a day) are used in transport. In that respect an update of Tesla’s earnings and the level of sales for electric cars will be key to see how the balance of oil-fuelled versus electric cars is changing.

In Europe the sight of cars being plugged into the sides of houses charging up for the night is becoming more and more common, particularly as the climate change protests have gathered steam, but the number of electric cars on the road still constitutes a relatively very small percentage of the overall cars.

Source: Dept of Energy / Argonne National Laboratory

Another useful gauge of petroleum demand are other resources companies, such as metal producers who have their finger on the pulse of industrial production, which makes up 25% of total oil demand. This week aluminium giant Alcoa, which sells aluminium to car producers and other major industries worldwide, warned that weakening economic conditions and trade tensions between China and the US will cause a decline in global industrial production, particularly in the car industry. Next week look out for results from miner Freeport McMoran on Wednesday for an insight into the copper market, construction and electronics industries:

What

What

Why is it important

Saturday

Brexit vote

If MPs reject Johnson’s proposal UK will have to ask for an extension of Brexit deadline

Tuesday

US home sales

-1.3% MoM

Tuesday

German IFO Business Climate

General state of the German economy

Wednesday

German Manufacturing PMI

Taking the pulse of German manufacturing

Wednesday

US Manufacturing PMI

Taking the pulse of US manufacturing

Wednesday

US New home sales

Update on likely demand from the construction industry

Wednesday

EIA Petroleum Inventories

Gauge of domestic US oil consumption

Wednesday

Hess results

Oil industry update

Wednesday

Tesla results

The expansion of electric car sales vs petroleum fuelled car

Wednesday

Freeport McMoran results

Update on overall demand from industrial production

Thursday

Conoco Phillips results

How oil industry has been affected by fluctuation in oil prices in the previous quarter

Friday

CFTC Oil commitment of traders

Update on money managers’ positions in oil futures

Results from Conoco Phillips are due on Thursday and will show how the company handled the last quarter of fluctuating oil prices which were pushed and pulled by crises in the Persian Gulf on the one hand and signals of declining Chinese demand on the other. More information about the state of the domestic US oil industry will be provided by an update from US Well Services, a specialist in electric fracking services, which reported a slight quarter-on-quarter reduction in its Q2 net loss to $21.5m.  

Key Brexit vote scheduled for early Saturday

Of course, the key political decision for the week will be the Brexit vote in the UK Parliament on Saturday. MPs will go into session at 9.30 am on Saturday morning to debate the deal PM Boris Johnson managed to agree on during painstaking negotiations in Brussels last week. If previous debates are anything to go by, it is unlikely to be a smooth ride with resistance likely not only from the opposition but also from the Northern Ireland unionist party, the DUP, which opposes parts of the new Brexit proposal. If the deal is rejected, the UK may have to ask for an extension of the October 31 Brexit deadline which will affect both the UK energy industry and industries in Europe who depend on their sales into the UK market.

German IFO Business Climate figures and PMI numbers for September will provide further clues on the state of Europe’s biggest economy which has been showing signs of wear and tear caused by the protracted trade frictions and slowing global demand. Similarly, US new home sales Tuesday and US Manufacturing PMI could potentially add to the recently weaker economic data for the US economy, which will add to the oil producers’ worries as this coincides with a slowdown in both China and Europe. 


Related tags: Brent Crude Oil Oil

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD falters at the 200-day MA, ASX 200 eyes record high
Yesterday 09:43 PM
Gold analysis: Rising yields could send metal below $2,000 again
Yesterday 05:47 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX hits a record high after Nvidia earnings
Yesterday 02:10 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Dollar weakness could be temporary
Yesterday 10:45 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:25 AM
DAX futures, Nikkei 225 hit record highs: European open
Yesterday 05:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Energy
Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
    Oil rig in the sea
    Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    November 28, 2023 09:05 PM
      Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Gain Ground Ahead of OPEC+
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      November 20, 2023 08:26 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude Oil Analysis: WTI and Brent Dump to Multi-Month Lows
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 8, 2023 06:11 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.