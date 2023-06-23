We’re heading into the weekend with some risk-off volatility across Asian markets, as traders respond to the 50bp BOE and (well-grounded) concerns that central banks globally are not yet done with their tightening cycles. That means economic data remains as important as ever as investor as we head into next week, which includes PCE inflation for the US, flash CPIs across Europe and official PMI data for China. We also have central bank titans (Powell, Lagarde, Bailey and Ueda) on a panel at the ECB Forum on Central Banking 2023, which covers “macroeconomic stabilisation in a volatile inflation environment”. Riveting stuff!
The week that was:
- It was a risk-off tone as we headed into the back of the week, with the growing realisation that central banks are far from done with hiking interest rates
- Jerome Powell testified in front on congress on Wednesday and Thursday and warned that the Fed will likely have to hike rates again
- As there was nothing substantially new compared to his recent FOMC press conference, the US dollar traded lower and markets continued to favour an additional 25bp hike in July
- UK inflation continued to rip higher with core CPI rising to a 31-year high on the even of the BOE’s meeting, which saw money markets fully price in five hikes from 4.5%
- The BOE hiked by 50bp (consensus was 25bp) which increases the odds of the UK entering a prolonged recession, and markets are betting on several more hikes to follow in this cycle
- The SNB hiked by 25bp and markets now expect another 25bp hike to arrive in September
- Odds for another BOC hike were on the rise following Canada’s hot retail sales report, which sent USD/CAD to a 9-month low on Wednesday
- The RBA minutes kept the threat of further interest rate hikes alive and well, market markets latched on to the ‘finely balanced’ debate between a pause and a hike and send AU and AU yields sharply lower
- The Australian Treasurer announced on national radio that they intend to finalise the appointment of the next RBA governor by July
The PBOC cut their 1-year LPR (Loan prime rate) by 10bps to try and help prop up China’s weakening economy
The week ahead (calendar):
Earnings This Week
Look at the corporate calendar and find out what stocks will be reporting results in Earnings This Week.
The week ahead (key events and themes):
- ECB Forum on Central Banking 2023
- US core PCE inflation and US GDP
- European data (CPI, confidence)
- China’s PMIs
- Australian inflation
- Canadian inflation
- Tokyo CPI
ECB Forum on Central Banking 2023
Markets to watch: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, WTI crude oil, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Industrial
US PCE inflation and GDP data
Markets to watch: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, WTI crude oil, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Industrial
Canadian inflation report on Tuesday
Markets to watch: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, Brent
Inflation data for Europe and IFO business sentient for Germany
Markets to watch: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, DAX
China PMIs (purchase managers index)
Market to watch: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, USD/CNH, Hang Seng, China A50
Australian CPI report
Like the BOC, the RBA also delivered a hawkish 25bp hike and caught the consensus off guard for a second consecutive meeting. Yet markets deemed the June meetings as dovish due to the debate between a pause or hike in June as ‘finely balanced’, sending AUD pairs and AU bond yields lower on the day. Whilst some were seemingly positioned for a hawkish surprise within the minutes, they still look more hawkish than dovish to my eyes. And that means that Wednesday’s inflation report likely needs to come in very soft for the RBA to not hike again in August, given the BOE have since hiked by 50bp and the Fed continue to hint at one or two more.
Tokyo CPI
Market to watch: USD/JPY, Nikkei 25
-- Written by Matt Simpson
Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge
How to trade with City Index
You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:
-
Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer
• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore
- Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform
- Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
- Place the trade