﻿

Wednesday May 06 FX Market Wrap GBPUSD in focus

The GBP/USD fell the most regarding the majors in Wednesday's U.S. session. Here is a look at key levels.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 6, 2020 5:58 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Wednesday May 06 FX Market Wrap - GBP/USD in focus

Good afternoon, 

Wednesday May 06 FX Market Wrap - GBP/USD in focus

The US Dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs on Wednesday with the exception of the JPY. On the economic data front, the Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications rose 0.1% for the week ending May 1st, from -3.3% in the week before. Automatic Data Processing's Employment Change Report plummeted to -20,236K on month in April (-20,550K expected), from a revised -149K in March, marking a record low. 

On Thursday, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending May 2nd are expected to fall to 3,000K, from 3,839K in the prior week. Finally, Continuing Claims for the week ending April 25th are expected to rise to 19,800K, from 17,992K in the previous week.                     

The Euro was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the NZD, CAD and GBP. In Europe, following the German Constitutional Court decision, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said: "Notwithstanding the analysis of the decision of the German Constitutional Court today, we reaffirm the primacy of E. U. law." Research firm Markit has published final readings of April Services PMI for the Eurozone at 12.0 (vs 11.7 expected), for Germany at 16.2 (vs 15.9 expected) and for France at 10.2 (vs 10.4 expected). The Markit U. K. Construction PMI for April has also been released at 8.2 (vs 21.7 expected). The European Commission has posted March retail sales at -11.2% (vs -10.6% on month expected). The German Federal Statistical Office has reported March factory orders at -15.6% (vs -10.0% on month expected). The European Union is forecasting a 7.7% GDP drop in 2020 before a 6.3% rebound in 2021.

The Australian dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the JPY and USD. 


Regarding major FX pairs,

• EUR/USD fell 46pips to 1.0794 the day's range was 1.0782 - 1.0846 compared to 1.0826 - 1.0926 the previous session.

• GBP/USD dropped 94pips to 1.2341 the day's range was 1.2335 - 1.2450 compared to 1.2421 - 1.2484 the previous session.

• USD/JPY declined 46pips to 106.11 the day's range was 105.99 - 106.63 compared to 106.42 - 106.90 the previous session.

• USD/CHF rose 25pips to 0.9752 the day's range was 0.9721 - 0.9759 compared to 0.9646 - 0.9735 the previous session.

• AUD/USD fell 29pips to 0.6402 the day's range was 0.6394 - 0.6453 compared to 0.6417 - 0.6476 the previous session.

• USD/CAD jumped 88pips to 1.4137 the day's range was 1.4023 - 1.4157 compared to 1.4008 - 1.4095 the previous session.

• The dollar index gained 0.48pt to 100.189 the day's range was 99.751 - 100.199 compared to 99.299 - 99.970 the previous session.


FX pair in focus, 

The GBP/USD fell the most regarding the majors in Wednesday's U.S. session. The pair remains capped by the 20-period moving average on the decline. Key resistance is set at 1.239 on an intraday 30-min chart. As long as 1.239 is not breached to the upside we are anticipation a continuation of the decline towards 1.23 support. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Happy Trading.
Related tags: Forex Forex GBP USD

Latest market news

View more
DJIA Forecast: DJIA recovers some losses after PPI data
Today 01:11 PM
DAX analysis: German index tests 18K support ahead of ECB and more US inflation data
Today 10:30 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:43 AM
EUR/USD, DAX forecast: ECB, US PPI and Fed speakers on tap
Today 06:16 AM
USD/JPY upside looks compelling if not for the BOJ intervention threat
Today 12:36 AM
US dollar, yields surge on hot US CPI, ASX set to gap lower: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:24 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
EUR/USD, DAX forecast: ECB, US PPI and Fed speakers on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 06:16 AM
    inflation_04
    GBP/USD Analysis: Hot US CPI Drives Cable Back Below 1.2600 – Where Next?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 01:40 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD, USD/CHF, Crude Oil key levels heading into US inflation, FOMC mins
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 06:07 AM
        Research
        AUD/USD, NZD/USD, ASX 200 rise ahead of RBNZ, US inflation: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 9, 2024 11:02 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.