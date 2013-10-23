The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

Last night Asian stocks were trading lower upon reaction to the weak US non-farm payrolls data. The main Shanghai Index ended down by 1.2%.

European indexes followed the downtrend and were all trading about 0.5% lower this morning. After 8am, the FTSE was at 6672, the DAX at 8911 and CAC at 4273.

Gold futures also dropped to 1335 after reaching a near five-week high.

In the UK, Glaxosmithkline and Home Retail Group are reporting their earnings today. Sports Direct announced an increase in profits and sales figures for the past nine weeks.

There are no major economic data releases today. But in the US Boeing, Caterpillar and AT&T are due to report results. The outcome may shift the Dow Jones in either direction.