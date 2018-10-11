Wall Street plunge peturbs global markets

Wednesday’s plunge on Wall Street came as a shock and global markets are now readjusting.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 11, 2018 6:28 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Wednesday’s plunge on Wall Street came as a shock and global markets are now readjusting. Sellers shaved 830 points off the Dow Jones Industrial Average and 4% of Nasdaq with big tech names like Amazon, Intel and Microsoft bearing the brunt of the decline. The picture is not looking much better this morning. The Nikkei and the Shanghai Composite closed over 4% and 5.7% lower respectively, the FTSE started the day with a 1.19% decline and continued to sink from there.

The plunge in US stock markets comes after a long run of almost undisrupted gains on Wall Street which were bound to come up for a correction. The strong US economic background that has supported share prices this year is now working against that same market. Rising interest rates are fuelling concerns that higher borrowing costs will erode the margins of US companies and with the domestic labour market at its strongest in nearly 50 years, wage pressures are filtering into companies’ costs. The 10-year Treasury yield is used as a reference price for mortgages, car loans and other consumer debt and a spike in those yields is hitting industries like car makers and house builders that are exposed to consumer borrowing.

Big banks to kick off US reporting season

How much damage has been inflicted on corporate bottom lines will become visible from Friday onwards when JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup kick off the next round of earnings reporting. JPMorgan and its peers have enjoyed very strong earnings over the past quarters and although their income is still expected to show high growth in the current reporting period, a slowdown in new loan formation and a slight decline in income growth is likely to feature prominently.

Brexit and UK house prices

Brexit and UK house prices don’t mix well and the outlook for the next three to 12 months is now at its lowest since Britain’s divorce from Europe was announced. There are fewer and fewer buyers in the market and sales are taking longer than ever to complete. The plunge in London property prices is beginning to spread outside of the capital, particularly in the south east, while Northern Ireland remains the most vibrant market. The latest data dovetails with previous information from Halifax showing that house prices are at their lowest in six months.


Related tags: US Abe UK 100 Brexit Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Dollar forecast: NFP and ISM Services PMI to set FX tone – Forex Friday
Today 12:45 PM
ISM services could guide global sentiment: The Week Ahead
Today 07:17 AM
Nikkei buckles under the pressure of tech selloff, stronger yen
Today 04:18 AM
GBP plunges post BOE, ASX to gap lower as weak ISM rocks Wall Street
Yesterday 11:08 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook dims on soft data ahead of Apple and Amazon earnings
Yesterday 05:00 PM
NFP Preview: Are the Fed’s Fears of a Jobs Market Slowdown Justified?
Yesterday 02:19 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Research
Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
By:
Paul Walton
January 5, 2024 03:09 PM
    Research
    Dow challenges peak, Bitcoin’s mainstream moment is expected
    By:
    Paul Walton
    January 4, 2024 06:55 PM
      Research
      Oil prices rallies above $70 support, Russell 2000 dips on profit-taking
      By:
      Paul Walton
      January 3, 2024 07:55 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq tumbles as bonds sell off, Gold holds historic highs
        By:
        Paul Walton
        January 2, 2024 08:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.