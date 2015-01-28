What happened yesterday

The Wall Street Index (proxy for the Dow Jones Industrial Average) has broken below our daily pivotal support at 17535 and dropped toward our alternate target at 17375 before a rebound materialised in the late U.S. session. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The 17300 support also confluences closely with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement from 16 January 2015 low to 26 January 2015 high.

The short-term Stochastic has almost reached its “extreme” overbought level which suggests a risk of a pull-back.

A short-term trendline resistance is capping the Index at 17600.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 17480

Pivot (key support): 17300

Resistance: 17600 & 17700

Next support: 17200

Conclusion

Potential recovery appears intact for the Wall Street Index. However below the intermediate resistance at 17600, the Index may see a pull-back towards 17480 before another potential upleg to target 17700.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the daily pivotal support at 17300 may see a deeper decline towards 16 January 2015 significant swing low at 17200.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.