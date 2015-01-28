wall street daily outlook for wed 28 jan potential recovery above 17300 support 118082015
What happened yesterday The Wall Street Index (proxy for the Dow Jones Industrial Average) has broken below our daily pivotal support at 17535 and dropped […]
The Wall Street Index (proxy for the Dow Jones Industrial Average) has broken below our daily pivotal support at 17535 and dropped toward our alternate target at 17375 before a rebound materialised in the late U.S. session. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.
Intermediate support: 17480
Pivot (key support): 17300
Resistance: 17600 & 17700
Next support: 17200
Potential recovery appears intact for the Wall Street Index. However below the intermediate resistance at 17600, the Index may see a pull-back towards 17480 before another potential upleg to target 17700.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the daily pivotal support at 17300 may see a deeper decline towards 16 January 2015 significant swing low at 17200.
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.