What happened yesterday

The Wall Street Index (proxy for the Dow Jones Industrial Average) has broken below our daily pivotal support at 17700 last Friday and tumbled to our alternate target at 17585/17535 before staging a recovery.

Key elements

The lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel in place since 16 January 2015 is now at 17535.

The 17535 support also corresponds with the 50% Fibonacci retracement from 16 January 2015 low to its current high.

The Stochastic oscillator is coming close to the “extreme” oversold region.

The 17900/17920 horizontal resistance also corresponds with a Fibonacci projection level.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 17590

Pivot (key support): 17535

Resistance: 17900/17920

Next support: 17375

Conclusion

The Wall Street Index (proxy for the Dow Jones Industrial Average) may stage a pull-back towards 17590 with a maximum limit set at the 17535 daily pivotal support before another potential push up towards the 17900/17920 region.

However, failure to hold above 2044 is likely to see a deeper slide towards the 2028/2023 weekly pivotal support.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.